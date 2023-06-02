Case #: PUY-CS-CS-2023-0015-Child Support

Case #: PUY-CS-CS-2023-0015

Nature of Case: Child Support

TO: Cesar Benavides Jr. Case Name: In re: Z. W. B. (DOB(s):

02/22/2021); BRICE L WADE,

Petitioner(s) v. CESAR BENAVIDES

JR., Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the petition to establish Child Support filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 07/12/2023 at 2:00 PM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court proof of Service. You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court

may find you in default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are

available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-978012

June 2, 9, 16, 2023