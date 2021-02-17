Case Number: PUY-CW-TPR-2021-0015-SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

Case Number: PUY-CW-TPR-2021-0015

Nature of Case: Termination of Parental Rights

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

Case Name: IN RE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF: VELMA LINDA MARIE SATIACUM, UNKNOWN FATHER

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

A petition for termination of parental rights has been filed against you. You have important legal rights and you must take steps to protect your interests. THIS PETITION COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

1. You have the right to a hearing before a judge.

2. You have the right to have a lawyer represent you at the hearing at your own expense and effort. A list of attorneys admitted to practice law before the Puyallup Tribal Court is available from the Court Clerk. A lawyer can look at the files in your case, talk to the supervising agency and other agencies, tell you about the law, help you understand your rights, and help you at hearings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, the court may appoint one to represent you after a separate intake process. To apply for a court-appointed lawyer you must contact the Puyallup Tribal Court at 253-680-5585.

3. At the hearing, you have the right to speak on your own behalf, to introduce evidence, to examine witnesses, and to receive a decision based solely on the evidence presented to the judge.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR for a Preliminary Hearing at the Puyallup Tribal Court located at 1451 E. 31st Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404 on Monday April 5th, 2021 at 11:00 AM. To mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. Copies of the Civil Complaint and Summons are available by contacting the Court. You must be present at this hearing or the court may find you default for failing to appear. NOTICE PURSUANT TO PTC 4.08.250

WHEN A PARENT AGAINST WHOM A PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS FAILS TO APPEAR, PLEAD, OR OTHERWISE DEFEND WITHIN TWENTY DAYS OF PROPER SERVICE, AND THAT IS SHOWN TO THE COURT BY A MOTION AND AFFIDAVIT OR TESTIMONY, THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER OF DEFAULT AND, WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE TO THE PARENT IN DEFAULT, ENTER A JUDGMENT GRANTING PETITIONER’S REQUEST TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE NON-APPEARING PARENT, PROVIDED THE PETITIONER CAN PROVE THE ALLEGATIONS IN THE PETITION AS REQUIRED BY PUYALLUP TRIBAL LAW.

You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services for more information about your child. The agency’s name and telephone number are Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at 253-680-5489.

A copy of the petition is available at the Puyallup Tribal Court. IDX-919949

February 17, 24, March 3, 2021