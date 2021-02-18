NO. 20-2-09029-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

HORIZON CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff,

v.

STEVEN KLEIS and ROBIN KLEIS, husband and wife, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Steven Kleis:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of February, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Horizon Credit Union, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys’ for plaintiff Horizon Credit Union, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to recover on a Complaint for Recovery of Personal Property and for defendants failure to pay.

Dated this 18th day of February, 2021.

PHILLABAUM, LEDLIN, MATTHEWS &

SHELDON, PLLC

By: /s/ Benjamin D. Phillabaum

BENJAMIN D. PHILLABAUM, WSBA# 48089

1235 N. Post St., Ste. 100

Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-920089

February 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021