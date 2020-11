Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2018-0054

Nature of Case: Protection Order TO: MITCHELL SHARP

Case Style: Civil Case Name: MIKAYLA STRICKLER VS MITCHELL SHARP

On October 27, 2020 the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians issued a protection order in which you are the restrained party. You can obtain a copy of this protection order by contacting the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585, located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404.

