Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offer workshops in November

Social Security presentation offers strategies to save money, maximize benefits

For individuals preparing to start their Social Security benefits, it’s important to know how current and future changes may impact their retirement. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering a fast-paced presentation for residents interested in advanced knowledge and simple tips about Social Security that can save you thousands of dollars.

“Social Security Retirement 2021” is for anyone currently receiving benefits or anticipating their benefits in the year ahead. The presentation will be offered from 4 – 5:30 p.m.in November, both online and by telephone:

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Online:

https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92955776796

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 929 5577 6796

The workshop will offer strategies to maximize benefits including when to begin receiving benefits and the advantages of making claims based on spousal work history. Participants will also learn how to negotiate the rules about working, either full or part-time, while receiving benefits.

According to recent research from the National Institute on Retirement Security, about 40% of older Americans rely exclusively on Social Security for retirement income. Get started early and sign up for a ‘mySocial Security’ account. Before the presentation, participants should use this new account to review their Social Security statement. The presenter, Kirk Larson, is available to help at the end if needed. Kirk is a Western Washington Public Affairs Specialist with over 25 years’ experience in technical and supervisory roles at the Social Security Administration.

“Many seniors rely on Social Security benefits as their sole or major source of income,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The program’s benefits are not lavish. Workers have earned them by paying into Social Security which has protected themselves and their families when they retire, become disabled, or die leaving family members to support.”

This presentation is sponsored by the Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Social Security Administration. It is free and there is no need to RSVP. For more information contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.

Workshop explores considerations for moving in aging parents

Today, over 40% of Americans buying a home are shopping with older relatives in mind. There are many reasons why adult children may consider having their aging parents move in with them. Some prefer the advantages provided by intergenerational living, while others deem it necessary to provide affordable extended care.

“Bringing Parents Home” will examine the factors that should be evaluated before making this move, including the parents’ caregiving needs. Participants will learn what to anticipate when parents move home and how to make necessary adjustments. This one-hour workshop is informational only but will provide attendees with examples of successful living. “Bringing Parents Home” will be offered two times in November, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Online:

https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/94434368523

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 944 3436 8523

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Online:

https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95774941660

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 957 7494 1660

“Intergenerational living is becoming more and more common in our country,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The benefits can be enormous, but there are important considerations that need to be made. Everyone needs to think through the consequences and whether the move is prompted by the desire for family togetherness or providing for long-term care.”

Lisa Doyle, Registered Nurse and owner of CayCare Elder Care and Senior Living Advisors, will be presenting. Doyle has a long history of helping families navigate the benefits and pitfalls of moving. No RSVP is required. Sessions are open to all. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.

– Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources