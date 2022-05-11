Case Number 22-5-00244-8-Adoption of Unborn Baby Boy Fullerton-Thormar

Case Number 22-5-00244-8

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

In re the Adoption of Unborn Baby Boy Fullerton-Thormar, minor child, Liam Patrick Macomb and Karen Marie Macomb, Petitioners, Amy Noel Fullerton-Thormar and John Doe, Respondents. To the Respondent, John Doe, any person who had sexual relations with Amy Noel Fullerton-Thormar between August 2021 and September 2021: The Petitioners have started an action in the above court requesting that your parental rights be terminated. The Petition also requests that the court grant the following relief: that a Decree of Adoption be entered declaring this minor child to be the child of the petitioners; that the child’s name be changed to Carson James Ray Macomb; and that the Washington Department of Vital Statistics make a new birth certificate for the child. There will be an adoption hearing in this case on June 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Remann Hall, at which time your parental rights may be terminated. You must respond to this summons and petition by filing a written answer with the clerk of the court and by serving a copy of your answer on the person signing this summons. If you do not file and serve your written answer within 25 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, the court may, without further notice to you, enter a default judgment against you ordering the relief requested in the petition. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time. Copies of these papers have not been served upon your attorney. One method of serving your written answer is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested. This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the State of Washington. File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Clerk of the Court, Pierce County Court, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm. 110, Tacoma, WA 98402. Serve a copy of your response on: Petitioner’s Attorney, Clayton R. Dickinson, 6314 19th St. W. #20, Fircrest, WA 98466. Clayton R. Dickinson, WSBA #13723, attorney for Petitioners. IDX-954317

May 11, 18, 25, 2022