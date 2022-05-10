NO. 22-4-00380-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-00380-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

LINDA MARIE TORREY, Deceased.

The personal representative named below have been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 10, 2022

Decedent: LINDA MARIE TORREY

Date of Death: January 2, 2022

Personal Representative:

LEANNE HARSE

Attorney for the Personal Representative: STEVE DOWNING

Address for Mailing or service:

705 South 9th Street, Suite 303

Tacoma, WA 98405

DATED this 12th day of April, 2022.

/s/LEANNE HARSE

Personal Representative

/s/ STEVE DOWNING

Attorney for Petitioner

May 10, 17, 24, 2022