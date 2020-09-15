Case No. PR 20 – 12
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF KIMBALL COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP FOR RIANN MORTON,
Minor Child.
TO WILSON DORNING:
Notice is hereby given that on June 19, 2020, in the County Court of Kimball County, Nebraska, Christy Warner filed a Petition for Temporary and Full Guardianship seeking guardianship of the minor child, R.M. The hearing on the Petition for Guardianship is set for October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Kimball County Court, 114 E. 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska before the Honorable Randin R. Roland.
PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.
DATED this 11th day of September, 2020.
Guardian ad Litem,
By: /s/ Katy A. Reichert
Katy A. Reichert, NSBA #25148
Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder,
Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO
1714 Second Avenue
Post Office Box 2424
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Telephone: (308) 635-5000
Facsimile: (308) 635-8000
E-mail: kar@chhsclaw.net
IDX-908592
September 15, 22, 29, 2020