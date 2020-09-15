Case No. PR 20 – 12

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF KIMBALL COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP FOR RIANN MORTON,

Minor Child.

TO WILSON DORNING:

Notice is hereby given that on June 19, 2020, in the County Court of Kimball County, Nebraska, Christy Warner filed a Petition for Temporary and Full Guardianship seeking guardianship of the minor child, R.M. The hearing on the Petition for Guardianship is set for October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Kimball County Court, 114 E. 3rd Street, Kimball, Nebraska before the Honorable Randin R. Roland.

PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.

DATED this 11th day of September, 2020.

Guardian ad Litem,

By: /s/ Katy A. Reichert

Katy A. Reichert, NSBA #25148

Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder,

Chaloupka & Longoria, PC, LLO

1714 Second Avenue

Post Office Box 2424

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Telephone: (308) 635-5000

Facsimile: (308) 635-8000

E-mail: kar@chhsclaw.net

IDX-908592

September 15, 22, 29, 2020