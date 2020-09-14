Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 9-16-2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend

05 Acura MDX

86 Buick Century

93 Buick Century

05 Buick LeSabre

06 Chevy Impala

98 Chev Monte Carlo

01 Chevy S-10

99 Chevy Tahoe

10 Chev Venture

08 Dodge Avenger

99 Dodge Caravan

01 Dodge Caravan

01 Dodge Caravan

14 Dodge Charger

00 Dodge Intrepid

05 Ford 500

04 Ford Crown Victoria

02 Ford Escort

01 Ford Mustang

00 GMC Yukon

87 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

11 Honda Accord

02 Hyundai Elantra

01 Hyundai XG300

00 Jaguar S-Type

99 Lexus ES

04 Lincoln Aviator

95 Mercedes C280

97 Nissan Altima

86 Volvo 245

96 Volvo 850

