Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 9-16-2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend
05 Acura MDX
86 Buick Century
93 Buick Century
05 Buick LeSabre
06 Chevy Impala
98 Chev Monte Carlo
01 Chevy S-10
99 Chevy Tahoe
10 Chev Venture
08 Dodge Avenger
99 Dodge Caravan
01 Dodge Caravan
01 Dodge Caravan
14 Dodge Charger
00 Dodge Intrepid
05 Ford 500
04 Ford Crown Victoria
02 Ford Escort
01 Ford Mustang
00 GMC Yukon
87 Honda Accord
93 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
11 Honda Accord
02 Hyundai Elantra
01 Hyundai XG300
00 Jaguar S-Type
99 Lexus ES
04 Lincoln Aviator
95 Mercedes C280
97 Nissan Altima
86 Volvo 245
96 Volvo 850
IDX-908504
September 14, 2020