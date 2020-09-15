City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES20-0001F

Stormwater & Wastewater Sewer Replacement Project

(Various Areas): S Wright Ave, N Carr St, N Karl Johan Ave,

S 9th St, N 12th St, N 26th St, & S 53rd St

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

bids@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB

Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

By Carrier:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

In Person:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North

Guard House (east side of main building)

3628 S 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

By Mail:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division

Tacoma Public Utilities

PO Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Until further notice, public Bid Opening meetings have been cancelled.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pre-bid meeting will be held via conference call at 10:00 A.M. PST, September 21, 2020. The phone number is 1 (888) 850-4523 and the access code is 544766. This conference call will answer questions regarding the Equity in Contracting Program (EIC) and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the Contract. Prospective bidders are urged to call in.

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of the construction of approximately 1,900 linear feet of stormwater and 1,100 linear feet of wastewater sewer mains, along with associated structures and surface restoration of ADA curb ramps, sidewalks and driveways, intersection improvements, and street paving.

Estimate: $3,000,000

Paid Leave and Minimum Wage: Effective February 1, 2016, the City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid leave and minimum wages, as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information visit www.cityoftacoma.org/employmentstandards.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Tina Eide, Senior Buyer by email to TEide@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

September 15, 2020