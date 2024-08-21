Case No.: 24-2-07635-8
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
RABIYA PROPERTIES, LLC, a Washington State Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
v.
2003 CHAMP DISCOVER MOBILE HOME, VIN NUMBER 11829464AB, LOCATED AT 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580, ESTATE OF REGINA FIGUEROA, JOHN DOES 1-5 CLAIMING THEREUNDER, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THAT CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY,
Defendants.
The State of Washington to the said: 2003 CHAMP DISCOVER MOBILE HOME, VIN NUMBER 11829464AB, LOCATED AT 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580, ESTATE OF REGINA FIGUEROA, JOHN DOES 1-5 CLAIMING THEREUNDER, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THAT CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 21 day of August, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff RABIYA PROPERTIES, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff,
ROI Law Firm, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This case is a Quiet Title action involving the property located at 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580.
Dated this 16th day of August, 2024
ROI LAW FIRM, PLLC
By /s/ Seth Goodstein
Seth Goodstein, WSBA # 45091
Justin P. Haspe, WSBA # 56181
ROI Law Firm, PLLC
1302 North I Street, Ste. C
Tacoma, WA 98403
Telephone: 253-753-1530
Fax: 253-753-1532
Attorneys for Plaintiffs
IDX-1001123
August 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25, 2024