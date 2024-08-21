Case No.: 24-2-07635-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

RABIYA PROPERTIES, LLC, a Washington State Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

v.

2003 CHAMP DISCOVER MOBILE HOME, VIN NUMBER 11829464AB, LOCATED AT 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580, ESTATE OF REGINA FIGUEROA, JOHN DOES 1-5 CLAIMING THEREUNDER, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THAT CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said: 2003 CHAMP DISCOVER MOBILE HOME, VIN NUMBER 11829464AB, LOCATED AT 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580, ESTATE OF REGINA FIGUEROA, JOHN DOES 1-5 CLAIMING THEREUNDER, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THAT CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 21 day of August, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff RABIYA PROPERTIES, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff,

ROI Law Firm, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This case is a Quiet Title action involving the property located at 1205 342ND ST E, ROY, WA 98580.

Dated this 16th day of August, 2024

ROI LAW FIRM, PLLC

By /s/ Seth Goodstein

Seth Goodstein, WSBA # 45091

Justin P. Haspe, WSBA # 56181

ROI Law Firm, PLLC

1302 North I Street, Ste. C

Tacoma, WA 98403

Telephone: 253-753-1530

Fax: 253-753-1532

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

IDX-1001123

August 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25, 2024