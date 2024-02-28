Case No. 24-2-05604-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

TOMMY J. QUIMBY, a married person who took title as a single person,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF JAMES H. BLACKMAN, and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF JAMES H. BLACKMAN, and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of February 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Tommy J. Quimby, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is the death of a tenant in common with Plaintiff where Plaintiff has paid off the mortgage since 2000 and whether Plaintiff is entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property. Dated this 26th day of February 2024.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX- 992206

Ferbuary 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 2024