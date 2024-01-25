Case No. 24-2-05100-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR THURSTON COUNTY

DEBORAH TAIGAAFI, a single individual,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE M. TAIGAAFI (a/k/a CATHERINE MEINES), THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL G. MEINES and all heirs, successors and assigns; MICHELLE LYNN JORDAN, a married individual and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants. The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE M. TAIGAAFI (a/k/a CATHERINE MEINES), THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL G. MEINES and all heirs, successors and assigns; MICHELLE LYNN JORDAN, a married individual and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after January 25, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff DEBORAH TAIGAAFI and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property through two (2) open Real Estate Contracts from 1976. Dated this 22nd day of January 2024. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-990546

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024