Case No.: 23-5-00559-3

AMENDED SUMMONS

AND NOTICE OF PETITION/HEARING RE TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(Clerk’s Action Required)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Adoption of:

JERRY MOISE,

a child under the age of 18 years.

TO: Jane Doe and John Doe:

Petitioners VITO ARCINIEGA and CAROLYN BISHOP have filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption praying that the parent-child relationship between the above-named parent and child be terminated.

You may respond by filing a written response with the Court Clerk and serving a copy on the person signing the Summons. If you do not so serve your written response within thirty (30) days after the date this Summons was served on you, the court may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you and enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioners, permanently terminating your parent-child relationship, and approving the adoption of the above-named child.

The child, JERRY MOISE, was born on September 26, 2011, in Ganthier, Haiti. The natural parents of the child are unknown.

The court hearing on this matter shall be on May 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Pierce County Juvenile Courthouse, JCD2, 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. Information regarding participation in the hearing may be found by calling Adoption Services at (253) 798-7978.

Any indigent, non-consenting parent or alleged parent has the right to be represented by an attorney, and upon request, one will be appointed.

Your failure to respond to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date of service of Summons and Notice upon you is grounds to terminate the above-described parent-child relationship.

WITNESS:

The Judge/Court Commissioner of said Superior Court and the seal of said court hereunto affixed this date March 15, 2024

/s/ Clarence Henderson, Jr.

JUDGE

By: Deputy Clerk

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of the Court

Pierce County Superior Courthouse 930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-798-7973

SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON:

Gretchen Korb-Nice

5507- 35th Ave. NE

Seattle, WA 98105 Phone: 206-547-1400 IDX-993388

March 20, 27, April 3, 2024