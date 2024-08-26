No.24-2-09198-5

SUMMONS

In the Superior court of the State of Washington for the

County of Pierce

Emily Poyner, Plaintiff, vs. Jameeshia Lea, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said Jameeshia Lea:

You are hereby summoned to appear/reply within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26 day of August, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Emily Poyner, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Emily Poyner at Jack W. Hanemann, P.S. office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action has been started against you to collect damages incurred from your tenancy with Emily Poyner.

Bradley J. Drury,

Plaintiff’s Attorneys.

2120 State Ave NE, Ste 101

Olympia, WA 98506

Thurston County, Washington.

(360) 357-3501

IDX-1001440

August 26, September 3, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024