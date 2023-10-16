Case No. 23-2-08825-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JESSEE S. RANKIN, an individual; ROBERT O. RAMSEY and DONNA R. RAMSEY, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF JOHN H. SHERWOOD, and all heirs, successors and assigns; THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. SHERWOOD, and all heirs, successors and assigns; JESSE SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; DONIELLE SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; LINDA SHERWOOD (n/k/a LINDA HORVATH), as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; CYNTHIA SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; SHANE L. SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; CHRISTOPHER R. SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. SHERWOOD, and all heirs, successors and assigns; DONIELLE SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood; and CHRISTOPHER R. SHERWOOD, as an heir to the Estate of John H. Sherwood.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of October 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs Jessee Rankin, Robert O. Ramsey and Donna R. Ramsey, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 2001 Real Estate Contract has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property.

Dated this 11th day of October 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley_____

Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX-985707

October 16, 23, 30, November 6, 13, 20, 2023