Case No.: 21-7-00133-18

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Dependency)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of:

Ronin Olivia Kurrus-Nuttall

D.O.B. 08/24/2021

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Cameron Paul McCuiston, Alleged Father

AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Dependency Petition was filed on September 7, 2021, an Ameded Petiton was filed on January 11, 2022. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: August 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in these hearings by Zoom as follows:

Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.

Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID: (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 448 406 187

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 21st day of June, 2022, by Daria Spartan, WSBA #46017 Assistant Attorney General

IDX-957381

June 24, July 1, 8, 2022