Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Reviewed

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies are a nutritional supplement designed to help you sleep better and longer.

Made with melatonin, lemon balm, magnesium, and vitamin D, the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies can help you wake up rested and refreshed.

Do the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies live up to the hype? How do the gummies work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the Goli gummies today in our review.

What Are the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies?

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies are gummies packed with natural ingredients to help you fall asleep, get a more restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Each gummy contains ingredients like melatonin, lemon balm, magnesium, and vitamin D. Your body needs these ingredients to fall asleep and calm itself. By taking these ingredients nightly, you can fall asleep more easily.

Goli Nutrition is best-known for its apple cider vinegar gummies. Over the years, the company has launched several other gummy products – including the newest member of the family, the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies.

Each Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummy bottle is priced at around $19. You take one or two gummies nightly to fall soundly asleep.

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Benefits

According to Goli Nutrition, the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies can support the following benefits:

Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer

Wake up rested and refreshed

Relax and calm the mind

Support muscle and nervous system function

How Do the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Work?

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies work using a blend of some of the world’s most popular and proven sleep aid supplement ingredients.

Many sleep aid supplements use melatonin to relax the body, for example. Other sleep aids contain magnesium or lemon balm. Lemon balm, for example, has been used for centuries for its natural relaxation properties.

According to the official website, the melatonin in the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies can support a sound sleep for those experiencing occasional sleeplessness, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

That same melatonin can also help support a good night’s sleep, helping you wake up feeling rested and refreshed.

Lemon balm, meanwhile, can relax and calm the mind – a purpose for which it has been used for centuries.

Goli Nutrition has a proprietary blend containing several proven sleep-supporting ingredients, including chamomile extract, passion flower extract, and tart cherry powder. These ingredients, like lemon balm, have been used for centuries for their relaxation properties. Many people take chamomile and passion flower tea regularly for sleep and relaxation.

Finally, magnesium can support muscle and nervous system function. Your body’s nervous system needs magnesium to function correctly. Studies show people deficient in magnesium may experience significant relaxation effects by taking a magnesium supplement.

Together, this blend of ingredients can help you fall asleep, get a more restful sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed – just by taking one or two gummies per night.

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Ingredients

Goli Nutrition designed their Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies with ingredients anyone can pronounce.

The complete list of ingredients in Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies and how they work includes:

Melatonin: The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies contain melatonin to help promote sleep, helping you wake up refreshed and revitalized.

Magnesium: The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies contain magnesium to support muscle and nervous system function. Your body needs a certain amount of magnesium per day. You may notice nervous system issues if you aren’t getting this minimum amount. The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies help you relax by giving you a small dose of magnesium.

Lemon Balm: Lemon balm has been used for centuries for relaxation and calming the mind. It’s a natural plant extract used in traditional medicine.

Vitamin D: Used in various bodily functions, vitamin D plays a crucial role in immunity and other systems.

Proprietary Blend: Goli Nutrition has added three more active ingredients via its proprietary blend, including chamomile extract, passion flower extract, and tart cherry powder.

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Nutrition Facts

Goli Nutrition’s gummies come with the following nutrition facts and information (per gummy):

Calories: 12.5

Total Carbohydrates: 3g

Total Sugars: 2g

Vitamin D: 2.5mcg

Magnesium: 25mg

Sodium: 7.5mg

Lemon Balm Extract: 35mg

Herbal Blend (Tart Cherry Powder, Chamomile, and Passion Flower Extract): 20mg

Melatonin: 2.5mg

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, pectin, natural flavor, citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, and organic fruit and vegetable juice.

Goli Nutrition recommends taking two gummies at bedtime.

The Goli gummies are free of yeast, wheat, milk, gluten, eggs, gelatin, soy, peanuts, shellfish, artificial sweeteners, dairy, synthetic colors, agave, artificial flavors, or salicylates.

Scientific Evidence for Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies are packed with active ingredients linked to sleep and relaxation. Studies show the ingredients in the gummies could help you fall asleep and enjoy a more restful sleep. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence below.

Melatonin is one of the best-known sleep-inducing ingredients. Each gummy contains 2.5mg of melatonin. Studies show melatonin works at doses of 0.5mg to 10mg, which is why most sleep aids stick within this range.

In this study, researchers found adults aged 55 and older increased total sleep time significantly after taking 5mg of melatonin. On average, participants in the 5mg melatonin group slept for 15 minutes longer at night and 30 minutes longer during the day, compared to participants in the placebo group.

Similarly, this 2014 study reviewed 35 trials involving melatonin, finding evidence melatonin could improve sleep duration and quality in adults. Researchers found no serious adverse events linked to melatonin in any study. Researchers found melatonin was particularly effective for preventing phase shifts from jet lag and improvements in insomnia, although it was less effective in shift workers with varying schedules. Nevertheless, based on these studies and others, melatonin remains one of the most popular and best-known sleep aid supplements available today.

Each Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummy also contains 35mg of lemon balm extract. In this 2014 study, researchers found lemon balm extract had anti-stress effects. Researchers found lemon balm extract was associated with mood and cognitive performance improvements. Studies also show lemon balm extract doses range widely – from the 35mg used in the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies to 600mg used in some trials. Other studies have even connected high doses of lemon balm extract to treating depression.

Goli Nutrition has also added passion flower extract to its gummies. One of the most significant studies on passion flower extract and sleep was published in 2017. Researchers examined the effects of passion flower extract on a group of rats. Researchers concluded passion flower extract was rich with compounds that make it easier to fall asleep, which could make it valuable for helping patients with insomnia. However, more large-scale research on humans is needed to verify these findings.

One final sleep-inducing ingredient in the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies is chamomile. Studies show chamomile can help with sleep. In this 2017 trial, for example, researchers told participants to take 400mg of chamomile extract or a placebo daily. Researchers found participants in the chamomile group significantly improved sleep quality, which could make chamomile a safe modality for promoting sleep – particularly in older adults.

Overall, the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies contain multiple proven ingredients for sleep and relaxation. Although the doses are smaller than other sleep aid supplements, some like the lower doses for their milder effects – and you can easily take two gummies to double the dosage, if needed.

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies are a new product, although customers are already happy with the gummies and how they work.

Here are some of the reviews about the gummies shared through Goli.com:

Multiple customers claim they like the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies more than other melatonin products; the gummies contain more than just melatonin, and the complementary ingredients can lead to a better night’s sleep

Other customers have struggled with sleeplessness for years before trying the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies and enjoying success

Some customers claim to have experienced the best nights of sleep of their lives since they started to take the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies

Others claim they’re “obsessed” with the gummies and take them regularly to help them fall asleep

Customers also like the taste of the gummies, claiming they’re easy to get down every night

Other customers like how the gummies are free of synthetic colors, artificial additives, and other unwanted compounds; they taste great using exclusively natural ingredients

Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies Pricing

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies are priced at around $19 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles or when subscribing to the auto-ship program.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered online today:

1 Bottle: $19 + Free US Shipping

3 Bottles: $57 + Free US Shipping

5 Bottles: $76 + Free US Shipping

Complete Health Pack (Includes 6 Goli Nutrition Products): $99 + Free US Shipping

You can save 15% by subscribing to the auto-ship program. You receive one new order of the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies every month until you cancel.

All purchases are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, then you can request a complete refund. Contact Goli Nutrition to initiate the refund process.

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is a health and wellness brand best-known for its apple cider vinegar gummies. The company also offers ashwagandha gummies, superfruit gummies, super greens gummies, and other products.

Goli Nutrition emphasizes delicious tasting gummies with powerful ingredients for real results. The company’s products are vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and kosher.

You can contact Goli Nutrition via the following:

Email Form: https://goli.com/pages/contact-us

Mailing Address: 8430-240 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Email: hello@goli.com

Phone: +1 (888) 345-1452

Final Word

The Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies use melatonin and other ingredients to help you fall asleep and enjoy a more restful sleep.

By taking one or two gummies nightly, you can help your body relax and support a deeper, more restful sleep.

To learn more about Goli Nutrition’s newest gummies or to buy the Goli Dreamy Sleep Gummies today, visit the official website at Goli.com.