Case # 2A810999C

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR NAME CHANGE

Parent/Guardian Regarding the Name Change of

MALAKAI LAWRENCE ANDERSEN-KEATING

Minor(s)

By EMMA MAE KEATING

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON – DIRECTED TO: HANS ANDERSEN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW 4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above-named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of:

MALAKAI LAWRENCE ANDERSEN-KEATING to MALAKAI LAWRENCE KEATING

The hearing on the matter shall be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:55 am at the following address: 930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #607 Tacoma, WA 98402

FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINOR(s).

DATED: November 16, 2022 FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

Pierce County District Court 930 Tacoma Ave S Rm #239 Tacoma WA 98402

Ph #(253) 798-6311

IDX-967043

November 22, 29, December 6, 2022