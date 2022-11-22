Case # 2A810999C
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR NAME CHANGE
Parent/Guardian Regarding the Name Change of
MALAKAI LAWRENCE ANDERSEN-KEATING
Minor(s)
By EMMA MAE KEATING
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON – DIRECTED TO: HANS ANDERSEN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW 4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above-named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of:
MALAKAI LAWRENCE ANDERSEN-KEATING to MALAKAI LAWRENCE KEATING
The hearing on the matter shall be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:55 am at the following address: 930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #607 Tacoma, WA 98402
FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINOR(s).
DATED: November 16, 2022 FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:
Pierce County District Court 930 Tacoma Ave S Rm #239 Tacoma WA 98402
Ph #(253) 798-6311
IDX-967043
November 22, 29, December 6, 2022