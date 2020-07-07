Case #20-3-01724-7

Dissolution of Marriage

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington, Pierce County

Bonnie Lou Flackus, Plaintiff

vs.

Harold Burton Flackus, Defendant

The State of Washington to the defendant, Harold Burton Flackus

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 7th day of July, 2020 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Bonnie Lou Flackus, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Ronald Ulmen, Jr. at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Dissolution of Marriage.

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Ronald Ulmen, Jr.,6504 121st St. NW. Gig Harbor WA 98332

IDX-902762

July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 2020