Case #20-3-01724-7
Dissolution of Marriage
In the Superior Court of the State of Washington, Pierce County
Bonnie Lou Flackus, Plaintiff
vs.
Harold Burton Flackus, Defendant
The State of Washington to the defendant, Harold Burton Flackus
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 7th day of July, 2020 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Bonnie Lou Flackus, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Ronald Ulmen, Jr. at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Dissolution of Marriage.
Plaintiff’s Attorney: Ronald Ulmen, Jr.,6504 121st St. NW. Gig Harbor WA 98332
IDX-902762
July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 2020