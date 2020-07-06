City of Tacoma Launches Online Use of Deadly Force in Tacoma Resource Page

The City of Tacoma established a new online resource for the community to track investigation information about Use of Deadly Force by Tacoma Police. The page provides information and resources about Washington State Law and the criteria for independent investigations as well as cases currently under investigation.

“Answers to the questions from families, friends and the community in in-custody death and deadly use of force cases involving police can take months, if not years, and while we can’t intervene in the independent investigation process, we can commit to proactively sharing the information that we do know to be factually correct,” said Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli. “This new online resource is an affirmation that we know the families and the community of the deceased deserve answers and to know that their loved one has not been forgotten as investigations are conducted. We want people to go to this page, to subscribe to the page and to participate in holding us accountable for the safety of our community as a whole.”

The page will provide the following information for each open case:

· Case Name, Number, Case Date

· Investigation Status

· Officer-involved information

· Links to public statements and press releases from the City of Tacoma or City of Tacoma Officials

When investigations are completed and charging decisions are made, the cases will be updated to reflect the status and findings once publicly available. Cases closed prior to June 17, 2020 are not included on the page.

“We remain committed to accountability and transparency in our ongoing work to increase equity and justice through comprehensive systems transformation,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “While this resource alone may not answer every question the community may have, we hope it will be helpful.”

More information about the City’s Police and Use of Deadly Force in Tacoma is available at cityoftacoma.org/useofforcecases.

