NO. 20-2-05012-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

TONYA TERRY, Individually,

Plaintiff,

v.

A & A TRANSPORTATION, INC., et al

AND ROGER AITCHISON AND “JANE DOE” AITCHISON, INDIVIDUALLY,

Defendants

TO THE DEFENDANTS ROGER AITCHISON AND JANE DOE AITCHISON:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled court by Plaintiff. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within 60 days of July 7, 2020 to defend the above entitled action in the above above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer on the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at the address below; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Plaintiff’s claim involves personal injury damages suffered on or about December 10, 2018.

Attorney for Plaintiff: Thaddeus P. Martin, 3015 Bridgeport Way West, University Place, WA 98466

(253) 682-3420

IDX-902784

July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 2020