Case #: PUY-CV-DISS-2023-0104-Dissolution

Nature of Case: Dissolution

Case #: PUY-CV-DISS-2023-0104

To: Shannon Hatten

Case Name: MARIA ANN HATTEN, Petitioner(s) v. SHANNON DELAUN HATTEN JR.,

Respondent(s).

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named

Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation,

located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 07/09/2024 at 11:30 AM.

You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date

of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the

Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact

the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-997525

June 10, 17, 24, 2024