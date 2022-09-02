CalmLean Reviewed

There are many ways to lose weight, and one of the most popular among them is with the help of weight loss supplements that make it easier for you to manage your weight and get rid of unwanted fats from various parts of the body.

In this article, we will be taking a closer look at such a supplement – CalmLean by PrimeGENIX. This is a thermogenic supplement that is said to be made from naturally healthy ingredients to ensure swift and natural weight loss.

Keep reading to learn everything about this consequential new weight loss and fat loss formula.

Product: CalmLean Manufacturer: PrimeGENIX About: A thermogenic weight loss supplement that does not contain any caffeine and is made from natural and healthy ingredients. Ingredients: Chromium Cayenne Pepper BioPerine Coleus forskohlii Features: Free from caffeine No toxins No stimulants Packed with thermogenic nutrients Made from natural components Money-Back Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee Price Point: Starts at $59.95 per bottle

What Is CalmLean Supplement?

PrimeGENIX is renowned for providing the public with strong and efficient medications, and their composition in CalmLean does not vary. It claims to have exceptional thermogenic power but lacks stimulants, a key component of other thermogenic supplements. Since all of the support in this composition comes from natural substances, it does not contain any caffeine or comparable stimulants. There is no requirement for caffeine, which is a significant departure from the several caffeine-based weight loss pills already available.

Dietary supplements with stimulants are widely available and have the potential to harm the body and mind permanently. With PrimeGENIX CalmLean, you can lose weight without taking stimulants, and the company has also developed a “Thermogenic Fat Burner“.

The definition of the word “thermogenic” is “creating heat.” Thermogenic substances increase metabolism or fat burning because the body produces more heat when calories are burned. These supplements come in a wide variety of over-the-counter forms. Some employ a single component, while others combine many substances that speed up the metabolism.

The validity of the manufacturers’ claims that these supplements would assist you in shedding pounds or burning more body fat is widely contested.

The demand for supplements has significantly increased as people look for natural treatments for their health problems. One of the most popular products ever created is a diet pill or powder, each of which makes a claim to be the one and only dietary supplement that can aid in weight loss. Unfortunately, a lot of these products share constituents with popular alternatives. Using one of these general solutions would be similarly futile if the identical diet or exercise regimen won’t work.

While there is no shortage of supplements that claim to help you with losing fat by bringing upon thermogenesis, CalmLean effortlessly stands out from the crowd by being a completely caffeine-free thermogenic supplement, something that is not very common these days.

How Does ClamLean Work? What Are Its features?

Caffeine isn’t necessary for the CalmLean formula to work, but that’s only one of the reasons to avoid it. Even though they go by many different names, many weight loss solutions are no different than caffeinated pills. This, along with the natural ingredients that go into this supplement, truly makes it very effective in cutting fats and improving gains.

Caffeine consumption in excess is risky, especially for people with heart conditions. Consumers who use weight reduction pills ought to have a secure technique to eliminate their stored fat, given the strain that obesity can place on the heart. CalmLean gave priority to an ingredient list devoid of caffeine in order to guarantee that customers can lose some weight and enhance their health without experiencing such anxiety.

The results start to take effect in just a few minutes. The makers even assert that customers should drop no fewer than a pound each week, which is in line with what medical professionals advise for secure weight loss. Additionally, there is no need to alter the exercise or diet schedule.

With the help of this one-of-a-kind dietary supplement, consumers can expect to get a lot of benefits and features. Here are some of the factors that set this supplement apart from the others in the market:

Completely caffeine-free

Made from natural ingredients

GMO-free

No stimulants

Makes fat-loss easy

Packed full of thermogenic nutrients.

What Ingredients Are Used In The CalmLean Supplement?

Other than the special stimulant and caffeine-free thermogenic mechanics, what truly sets the CalmLean supplement apart is the fact that it is made from high-quality ingredients that have been used to burn fat and lose weight by people around the world.

Cayenne Pepper

A natural herb called cayenne pepper may aid with weight loss. This red pepper may decrease your hunger, increase your metabolism, and aid in calorie burning. The effects of cayenne pepper are immediate, increasing the user’s metabolic rate by up to 20%.

A well-known weight-loss trick involves cayenne pepper. It is one of the components of the lemonade cleanse made popular by Yolanda Hadid and Beyonce. As it speeds up your metabolism and curbs hunger, cayenne pepper also helps burn fat. The peppers have a substance called capsaicin, which is thought to be a natural thermogenic fat burner.

According to a 2014 study, participants who ate red pepper with each and every meal reported feeling more satisfied and experienced fewer cravings. The findings of the study imply that consuming capsaicin may help to reduce hunger. As a result, you might eat fewer calories and lose more weight.

Chromium

While suppressing hunger, chromium also promotes the growth of lean muscle and fat loss. Chromium is hailed in the medical community as a crucial component that impressively lowers carbohydrate consumption and preserves the body’s well-defined muscles.

Chromium, aka chromium polynicotinate, aids in muscular growth, which boosts the body’s ability to burn fat. Because it controls how the body uses fat and carbohydrates, this vitamin is essential for overall health in very small amounts. It maintains muscle mass during weight loss without sacrificing it. It boosts energy levels as well.

The potential utility of chromium picolinate in this context has been investigated in a number of research studies. In 8-week research, healthy overweight women who consumed 1,000 milligrams of chromium per day (in the format of chromium picolinate) experienced decreased food intake, appetite, and cravings.

BioPerine

BioPerine is a proprietary piperine extract with at least 95% piperine in an easily absorbed form. It can be found alone or with additional components like turmeric in various supplements. “Metabolism Escalation” is the most prominent mechanism of BioPerine. Since Bioperine increases each ingredient’s bioavailability in the fat burner, PrimeGENIX CalmLean assured to include it.

Piperine increases nutrient absorption by up to 100%. This means that you will get more nutrition from your food.

In addition, Bioperine boosts metabolism. Metabolism refers to how fast our bodies use energy. When we eat foods that contain high amounts of fiber, they move through our digestive tract quickly.

This speeds up digestion and reduces appetite. As a result, we burn calories faster.

When you take BioPerine, you get these benefits plus increased energy levels. You’ll feel less tired and more energetic.

You’re likely to lose weight if you take BioPerine. Studies show that people who consume large quantities of fiber tend to weigh less than those who don’t.

The reason for this is simple: Fiber fills us up, so we eat fewer calories.

Typically utilized to increase the absorption of the other components, Bioperine is an extract from black pepper. In essence, it increases the formula’s overall effectiveness. It also functions like a non-stimulant thermogenic, which gives the mixture its potency.

According to particular research, BioPerine may help better blood sugar regulation via a number of mechanisms. It may also aid in preventing insulin resistance, according to certain animal research. Because of this illness, your body has trouble using insulin to move sugar from the bloodstream to your cells.

Coleus Forskohlii

The tropical plant known as Indian coleus (Coleus forskohlii), which is related to mint, contains forskolin as an active ingredient in its roots. This herb has been used for ages in traditional herbal therapy to treat a wide range of ailments and diseases.

According to studies, the ingredient may be a possible fat-burning agent that doesn’t have any stimulant or adverse effects. The extract, which is made from the roots of Coleus forskohlii, aids in the body’s reduction of body fat when you exercise.

Without the use of stimulants, it aids weight loss in the form of the proprietary component ForsLean. It reduces the user’s weight without causing any adverse side effects, according to numerous clinical investigations. While maintaining their weight loss goals, some people utilize this substance to increase their lean muscle mass.

What Is The Scientific Evidence Behind CalmLean?

BioPerine is made from black pepper. Black pepper is one of the world’s oldest spices. It comes from the peppercorn plant.

Black pepper has been used in cooking and medicine since ancient times. It is believed to help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that eating black pepper daily reduced the risk of developing diabetes by 50%. Another study revealed that consuming black pepper could reduce blood pressure.

BioPerine works by increasing the number of nutrients absorbed by the body.

When you take Bioperine, you get more vitamins and minerals from your food. These include calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, copper, selenium, and potassium. These nutrients play important roles in maintaining healthy bones, teeth, muscles, and nerves.

They also support proper immune system function.

BioPerine is also effective at reducing cholesterol. Cholesterol builds up in arteries and contributes to atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis leads to the hardening of the arteries. Hardened arteries restrict blood flow and make it harder for oxygen-rich blood to reach organs like the brain and heart. Hardened arteries can also trigger heart attacks and stroke.

Cholesterol is not stored in the body. Instead, it is produced when fat cells produce triglycerides. Triglycerides are fatty substances that circulate in the bloodstream.

Triglycerides are broken down into smaller molecules called free fatty acids. The liver converts some of these fatty acids into cholesterol. Free fatty acids are released into the bloodstream where they bind with albumin. Albumin is a protein that binds with other proteins or chemicals.

Albumin carries fats and other materials throughout the body.

When the liver produces too much cholesterol, it stores it as bile salts. Bile salts are water-soluble compounds that aid in digestion. Bile salts are stored in the gallbladder until needed. When the gallbladder releases its contents, bile salts travel through the small intestine.

As bile salts enter the intestines, they dissolve fats and oils. Fatty acids are then converted into glycerol and fatty alcohols. Glycerol and fatty alcohols are transported back to the liver, where they are reabsorbed into the bloodstream. This process helps keep the concentration of cholesterol low.

If you have high cholesterol, taking Bioperine may lower your total cholesterol level.

Cayenne pepper is another spice found in CalmLean that has been shown to be beneficial for weight loss. It contains capsaicin which is an active ingredient found in chili peppers.

Capsaicin stimulates the release of endorphins. Endorphins are natural painkillers. They also increase metabolism and boost energy levels.

Studies show that capsaicin increases thermogenesis (heat production) in the body. Thermogenesis is the process by which the body generates heat.

The increased metabolic rate causes the body to burn calories faster. This results in weight loss.

Capsaicin also stimulates the thyroid gland to produce more hormones. The thyroid hormone regulates metabolism.

Thyroid hormone also affects the way the body uses carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It promotes the breakdown of fats and sugars. Capsaicin also reduces appetite.

Capsaicin works on several different receptors in the body. One receptor is located in the hypothalamus region of the brain.

It controls hunger and satiety (feeling full). Another receptor is located in the digestive tract. It plays a role in regulating the secretion of gastric acid.

Capsaicin also activates the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve runs from the head to the abdomen. It sends messages between the central nervous system and the rest of the body.

These messages affect how the body responds to stress.

Capsaicin also stimulates the adrenal glands. Adrenal glands are two small glands located above each kidney. Adrenaline and cortisol are hormones secreted by the adrenals.

Adrenaline and cortisol help regulate blood pressure, heart rate, breathing, and muscle tension. Capsaicin also stimulates the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a small pea-sized organ located at the base of the skull.

It controls many functions including growth, reproduction, and lactation. Capsaicin stimulates the pituitary to secrete growth hormone. Growth hormone is important for building lean muscle mass.

Capsaicin is also helpful for increasing metabolism. Capsaicin stimulates the pancreas to produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone that lowers blood sugar levels. Insulin also stimulates the liver to break down fat cells.

Capsaicin also stimulates the kidneys to excrete sodium. Sodium is a mineral that can cause water retention. Water retention makes the body look bloated.

Capsaicin also stimulates the gallbladder to empty itself. Gallbladder stores bile salts. Bile salts aid digestion. It also stimulates the stomach to secrete hydrochloric acid. Hydrochloric acid breaks down protein.

Hydrochloric acid also aids digestion. Capsaicin also stimulates the spleen to remove old red blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. When there is not enough oxygen, muscles become tired.

Capsaicin also stimulates the thymus gland to produce the T4 thyroid hormone. T4 helps control cholesterol levels. T4 also helps maintain normal blood pressure.

What Is The Price Range For CalmLean?

The only place where you can find CalmLean is the official website for PrimeGENIX, where you can find this wonderful supplement at a very affordable rate. You can get yourself one bottle to start you off, or go for multiples to avoid reordering. It is said that, generally, 90 days of regular use can show the best results.

Price Point:

1 bottle for $59.95

3 bottles for $169.95

6 bottles for $319.95

On purchase from the official website, you also get access to a 67-day money-back guarantee which ensures that you are completely satisfied or you get your money back.

Final Thoughts

CalmLean is one of the finest supplements to come out in recent years. If you are someone who wants a strong and powerful thermogenic fat burner without caffeine, then this is the perfect supplement for your weight loss journey.

