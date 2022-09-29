Breakfast Burn Reviewed

Breakfast Burn is a weight loss spray sold exclusively online through BreakfastBurn.com.

By spraying Breakfast Burn into your mouth each morning, you can boost metabolism, burn away fat, control hunger, improve your health, and boost energy, according to the manufacturer.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Breakfast Burn and how it works today in our review.

What is Breakfast Burn?

Breakfast Burn is a metabolism support formula featuring a blend of natural ingredients to help you lose weight.

Instead of taking a capsule or liquid formula every morning, you take one or two sprays of Breakfast Burn. The active ingredients enter your body through the soft tissue around your mouth and underneath your tongue, leading to maximum absorption.

According to the makers of Breakfast Burn, the supplement will increase resting metabolic rate and increase fat burning, helping you target weight loss from two angles. By increasing metabolic rate, Breakfast Burn increases the number of calories you burn at rest. By increasing fat burning, Breakfast Burn forces your body to release stubborn fat.

Each bottle of Breakfast Burn is designed to last for around 30 days. You can exclusively buy Breakfast Burn through BreakfastBurn.com, where it’s priced at $69 per bottle.

Breakfast Burn Benefits

According to the makers of Breakfast Burn, the oral spray supplement uses unique technology to enhance the absorption of natural ingredients, leading to benefits like:

Turbocharge your metabolism

Torch fat away from problem areas

Boost energy levels

Control hunger

Improve overall health

Just take one spray of Breakfast Burn each morning to support all of these benefits. The spray is also designed with a nice taste. While other sprays have an unpleasant or bitter taste, Breakfast Burn tastes great.

How Does Breakfast Burn Work?

To achieve the benefits above, Breakfast Burn provides your body with a combination of ingredients that raise metabolic rate, shrink fat cells, and support overall health, helping you tackle weight loss from multiple angles.

You spray Breakfast Burn into your mouth each morning before breakfast. The spray dissolves effortlessly into your mouth, helping you support powerful fat burning benefits all day long.

Although Breakfast Burn is designed to be taken in the morning, you can take it at any time of day with lunch, dinner, or snacks. Whenever you take Breakfast Burn, however, you spray the formula directly into your mouth for maximum absorption.

Here’s how the makers of Breakfast Burn explain the benefits of the formula:

“Breakfast Burn is the world’s first and only proprietary patent-pending formula, that when combined with breakfast helps increase resting metabolic rate to deliver incredible fat burning results.”

Many people drink caffeine for breakfast – say, with coffee or tea. Some of the ingredients in Breakfast Burn can complement the fat burning effects of caffeine. Caffeine is one of the world’s best metabolism boosters and fat burners, and studies show caffeine can have a powerful impact on weight loss. When you take Breakfast Burn, you can enhance the effects of caffeine to increase metabolic rate and boost fat burning.

Breakfast Burn Boosts Metabolism to Increase Calorie Burning

The only way to lose weight is to maintain a calorie deficit. When you eat fewer calories than you burn, your body needs to make up this deficit by burning fat. If you never have a calorie deficit, then you’ll never lose weight.

Breakfast Burn makes it easy to start your day with a calorie deficit. When you spray Breakfast Burn into your mouth each morning, you’re boosting your metabolism and raising your base metabolic rate.

When you raise your base metabolic rate, you burn more calories at rest – and when exercising – than you normally would. Instead of burning 1,000 calories while you sleep, for example, you might burn 1,500 calories. And instead of burning 500 calories during your daily workout, you might burn 1,500 calories.

Boosting metabolism has another benefit: it boosts your energy. When you have a faster metabolism, it means your body is converting more food and fat into energy you can use. Many people notice a significant boost to physical and cognitive energy after raising their base metabolic rate, for example, which could make it easier to work out, eat right, and achieve noticeable weight loss effects.

To raise your metabolic rate and increase calorie burning, Breakfast Burn uses a blend of multiple proven metabolism boosters – including green coffee bean extract and yerba mate. These two popular ingredients have been used for centuries for energy and metabolism, and they could help you enjoy the effects of Breakfast Burn’s spray.

Breakfast Burn Ingredients

The makers of Breakfast Burn do not disclose their list of ingredients upfront. We know Breakfast Burn contains a blend of metabolism boosters and supporting ingredients. We also know the manufacturer claims to source these ingredients from the United States and around the world. However, we don’t know what those ingredients are, how they work, and how much weight you can expect to lose with each ingredient.

Based on studies cited on the official Breakfast Burn “References” page, however, Breakfast Burn appears to contain the following ingredients:

Green Coffee Bean Extract: Green coffee bean extract is one of the most popular weight loss supplement ingredients available today. When you take green coffee bean extract, you’re giving your body a strong dose of antioxidants, fat burning ingredients, and other natural nutrients to accelerate weight loss. Green coffee bean extract may be superior to ordinary coffee for weight loss because it’s rich with chlorogenic acid. This chlorogenic acid is lost during the roasting process. When you use green coffee beans, you’re getting a substantial dose of chlorogenic acid to accelerate fat burning and enhance weight loss.

Amino Acids: Breakfast Burn contains a blend of amino acids. Many people take amino acid sprays daily for their purported effects on weight loss and health. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and your body uses these building blocks for muscle formation, cognition, and overall health and wellness, among other effects.

Yerba Mate: Yerba mate is one of the more unique ingredients in Breakfast Burn. Each serving of Breakfast Burn contains a small dose of yerba mate. Also known as Ilex paraguariensis, yerba mate has been linked to anti-obesity effects in some small studies.

Choline: Naturally found in eggs and certain other foods, choline is a popular dietary supplement prized for metabolism and brain health. Many people take choline for cognition, memory, and focus, for example, while others take choline for metabolism and energy. In Breakfast Burn, the choline is primarily designed to help with metabolism. By raising your metabolic rate, the choline in Breakfast Burn can increase the number of calories you burn at rest, making it easier to lose weight.

Cinnamon: Prized in diabetes supplements, cinnamon is a spice linked to antioxidant effects and a range of benefits. Many diabetics take cinnamon extract daily, for example, for these purported benefits. Some studies show cinnamon has powerful effects on blood sugar support, while others show cinnamon has natural antioxidants linked to oxidation, inflammation, and overall wellness.

Grape Seed Extract: Breakfast Burn contains grape seed extract, a popular natural ingredient for its rich levels of antioxidants like resveratrol. Instead of eating a mountain of grapes to get the resveratrol you need, and instead of drinking 20 bottles of wine, you can take a single serving of the grape seed extract inside the Breakfast Burn for powerful effects. Oxidation and inflammation can make it difficult to lose weight. Grape seed extract supports healthy inflammation, making it easier to prepare your body for further weight loss.

Chromium: Chromium is linked to blood sugar support, and studies show people with blood sugar issues (like diabetics) tend to have much lower chromium levels than non-diabetics. Each serving of Breakfast Burn’s spray contains a significant dose of chromium.

Other Vitamins & Minerals: Breakfast Burn may contain other vitamins and minerals for weight loss. Many people take chromium for blood sugar, for example, and choline for cognitive health.

Other Plants, Herbs, and Nutrients: Breakfast Burn appears to contain a blend of other plants, herbs, and plant-based nutrients. Because the formula is vegetarian friendly, none of the ingredients in Breakfast Burn are animal-based. Instead, all ingredients are plant-based – including herbal extracts, traditional plant solutions, and more.

Breakfast Burn Features

In addition to the benefits listed above, Breakfast Burn offers the following features:

Natural ingredients with no added preservatives or fillers

No artificial colors

Non-GMO, vegetarian, and gluten-free

Manufactured in the United States from foreign and domestic ingredients in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

Tested in third party labs to verify purity, potency, and quality

Scientific Evidence for Breakfast Burn

The makers of Breakfast Burn cite dozens of studies validating the weight loss claims of the supplement. Although the manufacturer does not disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages, they do claim to partner with third party labs to verify the purity and potency of each ingredient. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence behind Breakfast Burn below.

We know Breakfast Burn contains green coffee bean extract. Multiple studies have linked green coffee bean extract to powerful weight loss effects because of its rich levels of chlorogenic acid. In one 2011 study, researchers reviewed evidence across dozens of green coffee bean trials and found green coffee extract led to significant weight loss results. Researchers found people taking green coffee extract could expect to lose 2.47kg (5.4lbs) more weight than people taking a placebo.

Another study observed similar weight loss results, with 60 participants taking green coffee extract or a placebo and losing significant amounts of body fat compared to the placebo group. Because of the results of that study, researchers concluded green coffee extract could be a safe and effective weight loss aid.

One of the most unique ingredients in Breakfast Burn is yerba mate. Yerba mate, or Ilex paraguariensis, is a popular herb used in traditional medicine for centuries. As the Mayo Clinic explains, yerba mate should be safe for adults to drink as an herbal tea, and it’s widely available in health food stores around the world for its purported effects on energy and metabolism. One 2021 study reviewed evidence on yerba mate and found it had anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, and fat burning effects, among other benefits, all of which have contributed to the surging popularity of yerba mate.

Breakfast Burn contains a popular weight loss compound called grape seed extract. Also known as Vitus vinifera, grape seed extract has been shown to partially reverse the effects of a high fat diet. Researchers believe this effect is linked to the antioxidants within grape seed extract – including well-known and popular antioxidants like resveratrol.

Overall, the makers of Breakfast Burn provide limited upfront information about their ingredients, dosages, concentrations, and how the formula works. However, based on the limited ingredient information we know, it’s possible Breakfast Burn uses proven ingredients to help with weight loss, metabolism, energy, and overall health and wellness in various ways.

Breakfast Burn Pricing

Breakfast Burn is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price can drop as low as $34 or $39 per bottle when ordering the 3 or 6 bottle packages.

Here’s how much you pay when buying Breakfast Burn online today through the official website:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $117 + $9.95 Shipping

$117 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $204 + $9.95 Shipping

Each bottle of Breakfast Burn contains a 30 day supply of sprays, or around 30 servings. You take the spray daily with breakfast (or with any other meal) to boost fat burning throughout the day.

Breakfast Burn Refund Policy

All Breakfast Burn purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with how Breakfast Burn works, or if you did not lose significant weight with the formula, then you are entitled to a complete refund within 180 days of your original purchase date.

About Breakfast Burn

Breakfast Burn is made in the United States in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility. The company claims to use strict, sterile, and precise manufacturing standards.

The manufacturer also works with a third party lab to test the ingredients in Breakfast Burn for purity and potency. Some of these ingredients are sourced from the United States, while others are sourced from around the world.

You can contact the makers of Breakfast Burn via the following:

Online Clickbank Support: https://www.clickbank.com/support/

https://www.clickbank.com/support/ Email: help@breakfastburn.com

Final Word

Breakfast Burn is a weight loss spray designed to enhance fat burning every time you eat breakfast. By spraying Breakfast Burn in your mouth each morning, you can accelerate metabolism throughout the day, making it easier to lose weight.

Each Breakfast Burn spray contains a blend of natural ingredients specifically designed to complement your breakfast, preparing your body to burn fat all day long.

To learn more about Breakfast Burn and how it works, or to buy the weight loss formula online today, visit the official website at BreakfastBurn.com, where all purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

