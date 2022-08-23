Book a memorable trip

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

Flying is something like a miracle.

Stepping into a jet can take you almost anywhere in the world in a matter of hours.

Waiting in line and sitting in cramped seats, for most of us, is a small price to pay for zipping across (or technically “over”) much of the world, and is a wonder few generations, of any income or class could have imagined, just a few decades ago.

But what if we could see up close the world we are so rapidly transversing? What if we could see seasons revealing themselves against the backdrop of a constantly changing landscape?

Sitting in a seat, traveling across the face of the earth at 30,000 feet or so is disorienting in terms of space and time.

Crossing time zones, state and national borders give us little sense of where we are or what we have crossed.

Flying is sterile and often uncomfortable.

Long lines and intrusive security searches seem to be a non-negotiable part of the process.

Driving is a challenge and takes constant attention – especially in areas new to us.

But what about the mode of transportation that is historic, modern, classic, vintage and efficient, full of mystique and tradition, and often affordable, all at once?

Canada by rail

Supposedly 75% of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border. But the vast majority of Canada – including that 100 miles alongside the US border – is in fact, wilderness. And you can see it by rail.

The Canadian (https://www.viarail.ca/en) offers rail services across the country from Toronto to Vancouver.

If you don’t get off the train, it will take four straight non-stop days to complete the route.

Along the way, you can see waterfalls, photo-worthy small towns, and, of course, the stunning Rocky Mountains.

In winter, one could see the best views of snow-capped peaks and endless fields of white powder.

Eastern & Oriental Express

Further afield, and certainly more memorable, is the Eastern & Oriental Express.

To put it mildly, this trip is not for everyone.

Since 1993, this elegantly-decorated train has been making stops in three of Asia’s most glittering picturesque cities — Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Singapore.

The interiors of the Eastern & Oriental Express were inspired by the 1932 Marlene Dietrich film “Shanghai Express,” and come with high-end details such as Thai silk, Malaysian embroidery, and cherrywood paneling.

The lush and vintage design is enhanced by views when the train passes through lush rainforest or ancient temples.

Be sure to prepare for the elegance of the scene – pack apparel worthy of the experience— evening wear is required for dinner.

For international luxury rail trips check out several here.

For a trip about halfway between international exotica and close to home, check out these train tours of the mountains of Colorado.

From historic gold rush towns to craggy peaks, sparkling rivers, and shimmering aspen groves, you can see across the years and changes from your seat.

From chugging 19th Century era steam trains to modern luxury carriages, these rail lines offer a range of short day trips and multi-day adventures through the Rockies and beyond.

Sometimes getting away is the best adventure of all.

Depending on your budget, time frame and travel preferences, you can book a dream trip that you will remember forever.

Whether you have fresh memories of a recent vacation or are trying to fit in yet another escape before the weather turns, now is the time to make plans for an extended trip.

Our Pacific Northwest accustomed way of dressing for all kinds of unpredictable weather and situations, in heat/cool/rain-responsive layers and from casual and comfortable to quasi-formal will serve any of us well in whatever setting we find ourselves.

The past few years have been crazy – and confining enough – to convince most of us that we deserve – or even need – is something quite beyond the ordinary.

It’s good for us to get back out in the world at large – you never know what you’ll run into.

From wildlife to life-long friends, the world awaits.

But if futuristic flying is more your style…

It’s been almost 20 years since the Concorde flew its London-New York route for the final time.

Several groups and even a few airlines have talked about bringing supersonic travel back to life since then, but not much has happened.

The Colorado-based start up Boom Supersonic is taking some major leaps forward in its quest to make supersonic flying a reality again. The aircraft, scheduled go into production in 2024, will fly Mach 1.7 over water with a range of 4,250 nautical miles and have capacity for 65 to 80 passengers.

United Airlines put in an order for 15 of the supersonic jets, which could potentially fly from New York to London in just three and a half hours. Japan Airlines invested $10 million in Boom back in 2017 and has the option to purchase up to 20 aircraft.

Overture airliner, which will fly at twice the speed of today’s subsonic commercial jets, is expected to carry its first passengers in 2029. It is scheduled go into production in 2024. Overture is expected to be the first airplane that was developed and optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It will also be quieter than the Concorde.

Boom’s long-term goal is to eventually be able to take passengers anywhere in the world in four hours for $100. Some day.