No. 22-2-08205-0

SUMMONS

(RCW 4.28.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBERT ELSDON, a married man,

Plaintiff,

vs.

PIERCE COUNTY, a Washington Municipal Corporation; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to all persons or parties unknown claiming right, title, estate, lien, or interest described herein:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 22nd day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of Plaintiff ROBERT ELSDON, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff ROBERT ELSDON at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title in ROBERT ELSDON to the real property located in Pierce County, Washington, legally described as:

The East 30 feet of the following described parcel:

Commencing at the south quarter corner of Section 25, Township 21 North, Range 1 West of the W.M.;

Thence west along the south line of Government Lot 4 in said Section 25, a distance of 7.18 feet to the point of beginning; Thence continuing west along said south line, 418.56 feet; Thence North 33°30’00” East 35.57 feet;

Thence east 173.88 feet; Thence North 67°02’06” East 228.78 feet to intersect the center line of that certain 60 foot road easement described In instrument recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s Fee No. 1896759;

Thence South 10°30’00” East 39.82 feet; Thence North 75°18’13” East to a point that is 30 feet east and North 10°30’00” West of the point of beginning; Thence South 10°30’00” East to the south line of said Government Lot 4;

Thence west along said south line to the point of beginning.

DATED this 16 day of August, 2022.

GORDON & ALVESTAD, PLLC

/s/L. PAUL ALVESTAD, WSBA #10892

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

7191 Wagner Way, Suite 202,

Gig Harbor, WA 98335 IDX-961277

August 22, 29, September 6, 12, 19, 26, 2022