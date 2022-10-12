Blissful Brownies Reviewed (Wellness Bakeries)

Blissful Brownies are bakery-style paleo brownies sold exclusively online through BlissfulBrownies.net.

Made in the United States by Wellness Bakeries, Blissful Brownies are keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and grain-free.

Do Blissful Brownies live up to the hype? How do Blissful Brownies work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Blissful Brownies today in our review.

What Are Blissful Brownies?

Blissful Brownies are a ready-made brownie batter mix developed by Wellness Bakeries.

If you want a keto-friendly, gluten-free brownie mix to satisfy cravings without adding to your waistline, then Blissful Brownies could be the right choice.

As Wellness Bakeries explains, the brownies are “so healthy…you can have them for breakfast.” The brownies are popular with all types of people. However, they’re particularly popular among keto dieters, paleo dieters, and diabetics who want to enjoy a sweet treat without spiking their blood sugar.

According to the official website, Blissful Brownies are decadent brownies that can burn fat faster while sculpting a lean physique. They’re designed to taste like old fashioned brownies – without being overloaded with sugar or carbs.

Blissful Brownies Features & Benefits

According to Wellness Bakeries, Blissful Brownies can provide all of the following features and benefits:

All-natural

Antioxidant-rich

No grains, gluten, or dairy

Very low in carbs

Made using ingredients that boost your metabolism

Enjoy delicious, old-fashioned brownies without worrying about your health, blood sugar, or waistline

In fact, according to Wellness Bakeries, Blissful Brownies can help you burn fat faster and maintain healthy blood sugar. They claim the brownies “could actually improve your health” and put you in a metabolic state “where you burn fat around the clock.”

Who Created Blissful Brownies?

Blissful Brownies were created by Kelley Herring, who has a background in nutritional biochemistry. Over the last 20 years, Kelley has been dedicated to using intelligent ingredients to re-invent your favorite foods.

Kelley’s goal is to create healthy alternatives to comfort foods – including brownies. Thanks to Kelley’s intelligent ingredients, you can continue to enjoy your favorite comfort foods without the inflammation, gluten, sugar, or carbs.

Over the years, Kelley has written two cookbooks about her comfort foods. Those cookbooks sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Now, with Blissful Brownies, she’s breaking into the ready-made food space.

Kelley’s journey to creating healthy alternatives to comfort foods began at age 18. Kelly was experiencing fatigue, symptoms of leaky gut, and other issues. She traced the issue to inflammatory grains. The issue ultimately led to multiple food allergies and a serious autoimmune condition.

Kelley had to give up the foods she loved, but she missed them. She missed the smell of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven, a crispy pizza covered in melted cheese and toppings, the aroma of fresh-baked bread, and other comfort foods.

However, Kelley didn’t want to give up her favorite foods, so she started developing natural alternatives. Today, Blissful Brownies are one of those alternatives, allowing you to continue enjoying tasty brownies without the downsides.

“Healthy” Brownies Are Notoriously Difficult to Make

You can find keto-friendly, low-carb alternatives to many foods available today. However, brownies have always been notoriously difficult to make.

The problem with making “healthy” brownies is that the gluten, sugar, and starch create the properties you love most about brownies, including:

The shiny “crackled” tops

The crispy-chewy edges

The gooey-fudgy centers

It’s the culinary chemistry between gluten, sugar, and starch that create these properties. When you take out these ingredients or reduce their amounts, it makes the brownies worse.

Kelley spent a year of trial and error researching the optimal brownie recipe. She tested dozens of combinations of ingredients. She experimented with baking times, oven temperatures, the number of eggs (including no eggs at all), using oil versus butter, blending methods, the types and percentages of fats, and more.

After 76 total trials, Kelley finally developed the perfect grain-free, low-sugar recipe. Here’s how she explains the moment:

“I kept testing…and testing…until one day – after 76 trial formulations – I finally said…”This is it!” I had created a truly-healthy old-fashioned brownie that was perfectly sweet…with gooey, fudgy centers…crisp, chewy edges…and the richest chocolate flavor you can imagine.”

Blissful Brownies have all of the properties you associate with normal brownies. They crackle, shine, and pull away from the pan.

Kelley knew she had created something special. So she created a ready-made baking brand called Wellness Bakeries and launched the company’s flagship product: Blissful Brownies.

How to Make Blissful Brownies

Blissful Brownies are easy to make. When you buy Blissful Brownies, you get a full recipe of instructions. It takes just 5 minutes of work to make the brownies. Then, place them in the oven.

Here’s how to make Blissful Brownies:

Step 1) Empty a package of Blissful Brownies into a bowl

Empty a package of Blissful Brownies into a bowl Step 2) Mix in a few staple ingredients already in your kitchen

Mix in a few staple ingredients already in your kitchen Step 3) Scrape the batter into a pan and place it in the oven

Bonus eBook: Blissful Brownies Bakebook

As part of a 2022 promotion, Wellness Bakeries is bundling a bonus eBook with all purchases of Blissful Brownies. When you buy Blissful Brownies ready-made mix online today, you get the Blissful Brownies Bakebook.

The guide is filled with tips and tricks to help you make your favorite brownies. You’ll discover things like:

Two of the best healthy fats to make your brownies extra chewy

How to use the “ice bath” trick to create the perfect, crackled tops for your brownies

How to make your brownies extra fudgy using a special make-ahead trick

Two ingredients in your kitchen cabinet that can make your brownies even cake-ier

A simple addition to your brownies to give them gooey centers

A secret ingredient to add a caramel flavor to your brownies while increasing their antioxidant punch

The optimal pan for creating crispy, healthy brownies – and why it’s not a brownie pan

How to use a special mixing technique to create a crispy crust for your brownies

Just follow the guide, experiment with different formulas based on your unique preferences, then stir, pour, and cake to create the optimal brownies.

You can also use the Blissful Brownies Bakebook to discover new recipes using your Blissful Brownies powder. Instead of making the same brownies over and over again, you can enjoy alternatives like:

Caramel & Pecan Turtle Brownies

Coconut “Mounds” Brownies

Salted Caramel Brownies

Cast-Iron Skillet Brownies

Crisp Brownie Bark

Chewy Brownie Cookies

Just follow the recipes in the Blissful Brownies Bakebook, then enjoy new and unique brownies without sacrificing your diet.

Blissful Brownies Versus Grocery Store Brownie Mixes

You can find plenty of brownie mixes in grocery stores, including ready-made mixes that look similar to Blissful Brownies. What makes Blissful Brownies unique? Why pick Blissful Brownies over grocery store brands?

Here are some of the perks of Blissful Brownies, according to Wellness Bakeries:

The “real cost” of grocery store brownie mixes is the cost to your health. Although Blissful Brownies are more expensive than grocery store brownie mixes, they could cost you more via long-term impacts to your health.

Grocery store brands are loaded with refined sugar, wheat flour, soy, trans fat, and seed oils.

Many brands also use ingredients that are cheap and abundant to save money, pushing the cost onto customers’ health.

Meanwhile, ready-made “gourmet” brownies from local bakeries now cost anywhere from $5 to $8 per brownie, making Blissful Brownies look like a bargain in comparison.

Ready-made brownie mixes at natural health food stores can still be loaded with sugar and high-glycemic starches. Even though they may be slightly healthier than grocery store brownie mixes, they’re still not necessarily keto-friendly or gluten-free.

Other “healthy” brownie mixes, meanwhile, don’t taste as good as Blissful Brownies. They don’t have the crackle on the top. They don’t have the gooey center. Wellness Bakeries invested a year of research into creating the perfect replacement brownie.

Blissful Brownies Nutrition Facts

Blissful Brownies have just 120 calories and 4 grams of sugar per serving (16 servings per packet, 1 brownie per serving). That’s less than the sugar in one quarter of an apple.

The full list of nutrition facts in each 1 prepared brownie serving include:

120 calories

5g of total 5 (1g of saturated fat, 1g of polyunsaturated fat, and 2.5g of monounsaturated fat)

12% DV cholesterol

100mg of sodium (6% DV)

11g of total carbs (including 1g of dietary fiber, 4g of total sugars, 2g of added sugar, and 4g of sugar alcohols)

2g of protein

2% DV calcium, 6% DV iron, an 2% DV potassium

The full list of ingredients in Blissful Brownies includes blanched almond flour, non-GMO erythritol, dark chocolate chips (made from unsweetened chocolate, sugar, sunflower lecithin, and vanilla), almond flour, organic coconut sugar, organic cocoa powder, sea salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and stevia.

Blissful Brownies Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Blissful Brownies are popular among keto dieters, diabetics, or anyone who wants to enjoy a sweet treat without feeling guilty.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers online today:

One customer has been eating low-carb / keto for decades and has never found the right brownies to fit her macros. However, she describes Blissful Brownies as “absolutely the best tasting brownies ever.”

One diabetic customer likes having Blissful Brownies for dessert because they “do not spike his sugar” while still being delicious.

Others like the Blissful Brownies Bakebook for giving them new ways to make brownies and keep them interesting. The caramel and nut topping recipe, for example, is particularly popular.

Other reviewers like Blissful Brownies for allowing them to enjoy brownies while on a restricted diet. You can continue to eat the brownies you love without worrying about certain brownie restrictions.

Multiple reviewers also praise the Wellness Bakeries team for their customer service, generous refund policy, and overall ease of dealing with the company.

Some people make the brownies and leave them in the fridge all week, claiming they’re just as good on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th days after baking.

Overall, most customers are happy with Blissful Brownies and how they taste, claiming they replicate the taste, texture, and sensation of “real” brownies while having a low glycemic index and minimal negative impacts on health. Many customers eat one Blissful Brownie daily as part of their daily sweet treat.

Blissful Brownies Pricing

Blissful Brownies are priced as low as $12.71 per package.

You can exclusively order the ready-made brownie mix online through BlissfulBrownies.net, where it’s priced at the following rates:

3 Packages: $43.45 + $8.95 Shipping

$43.45 + $8.95 Shipping 6 Packages: $83.45 + Free Shipping

$83.45 + Free Shipping 12 Packages: $152.50 + Free Shipping

Each package contains 16 servings (enough mix to create 16 brownies). The packages have a lengthy expiration date, and they should last for around three years in your pantry.

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Blissful Brownies purchases come with a bonus eBook called the Blissful Brownies Bakebook. That book features additional brownie and cookie recipes for use with the powder. You receive instant access to the eBook after your purchase is confirmed.

Blissful Brownies Refund Policy

All Blissful Brownies purchases are backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days if you’re unhappy for any reason. Just return the unopened boxes of brownies after making your first batch (you don’t need to return the opened box), and Wellness Bakeries will submit a full refund of your purchase.

About Wellness Bakeries

Wellness Bakeries is a health and wellness brand co-founded by Kelley Herring, BS, MBA. Kelley is an author and nutritional biochemist who developed the Blissful Brownies formula after one year of research and testing. She is also the CEO of Wellness Bakeries.

Wellness Bakeries is based in Naples, Florida. You can contact Wellness Bakeries and the Blissful Brownies customer service team via the following:

Email: info@wellnessbakeries.com

info@wellnessbakeries.com Phone: 855-530-WELL (855-530-9355)

855-530-WELL (855-530-9355) Mailing Address: 2614 Tamiami Trail North, Ste #219, Naples, FL 34103

Final Word

Wellness Bakeries has launched a keto-friendly ready-made brownie mix called Blissful Brownies.

Made with a gluten-free, keto-friendly formula and priced at around $12 per box, the ready-made brownie mix lets you enjoy gourmet, bakery-style paleo brownies without spiking your blood sugar or adding to your waistline. The brownies are “so healthy…you can have them for breakfast,” according to Wellness Bakeries.

To learn more about Wellness Bakeries and their Blissful Brownies powder, visit the official website at BlissfulBrownies.net.

RELATED PRODUCTS: