Bleame Crystal Hair Eraser Reviewed

Bleame is a crystal-powered hair eraser that removes unwanted hair from your body.

By applying Bleame to your skin, you can remove hair and exfoliate dead skin cells without razor cuts, painful waxing, or expensive hair removal treatments.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Bleame and whether or not it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Bleame?

Bleame is a hair removal system sold exclusively online through GetBleame.io.

Marketed as a “crystal hair eraser,’ Bleame uses special technology that “works like magic” to erase hairs from your body.

By rubbing Bleame over your body, you can remove unwanted body hair without painful waxing, razor cuts, razor burns, or expensive lasers.

Bleame is a painless, non-toxic, and reusable hair removal system that gently but effectively removes unwanted hair while also exfoliating dead skin cells. The device is backed by $4 million in sales and 12,500+ reviews from happy customers.

Bleame Benefits

Bleame offers the following features and benefits:

Guaranteed to remove unwanted hair

Gently exfoliates dead skin cells

Painless and non-toxic

Eco-friendly and reusable

Backed by $4 million in sales and 12,500+ happy customers

Reusable and lasts for up to a year

Overall, Bleame aims to be the ultimate, painless, and effective hair removal solution for painlessly removing unwanted hair from your body.

How Does Bleame Work?

Bleame works similarly to other stone depilators. The device painlessly removes hair from your body.

Unlike a pumice stone, Bleame removes hair without pain or irritation. The device uses “microcrystalline technology” to remove hair. Instead of using big, sharp chunks of rock to remove hair and skin, the device uses tiny crystals and other particles to painlessly eliminate hair all over your body.

The average woman spends $25,000 on shaving razors (buying approximately 1,000 razors) throughout her life. This is expensive, and it pollutes the environment.

Some women have turned to laser hair removal. However, laser hair removal is expensive. The average treatment costs around $800.

Bleame was created to make hair removal more accessible and sustainable. The product gets rid of unwanted body hair painlessly – all while being a portable, reusable, eco-friendly device.

The makers of Bleame recommend using the hair depilator on virtually any part of your body, with some exceptions. Bleame is safe to use on your knuckles, arms, legs, chest, back, and bikini area, for example.

However, the makers of Bleame recommend testing the device on less sensitive areas of your body before moving to sensitive areas. Use it on your arms and legs first, for example, before moving to delicate parts.

The makers of Bleame also recommend not using the device on your underarms because of uneven and wrinkly skin in the area, which makes the device less effective. You should also not use Bleame on your face, as the skin is too thin and delicate for a standard depilator.

Bleame Features

Many hair removal products claim to painlessly remove hair – but they don’t work. What makes Bleame unique? Why pick Bleame over competing products?

Here are some of the features that make Bleame a unique and popular hair removal solution:

Easy to Use: Just rub Bleame on your skin in a circular pattern for a hair-free body.

Travel Safe: Unlike razors, Bleame can be taken on a plane. It’s also small, portable, and lightweight, making it easy to take wherever you need to go.

Hair Free Guarantee: Bleame is backed by a Hair Free Guarantee. If you don’t love the product, you can request a complete refund within 30 days with no questions asked. Effectively, you get a 30-night trial to decide if Bleame is worth it.

Use Anywhere: Bleame is designed to be safe to use on your knuckles, arms, legs, chest, back, and bikini areas. However, be sure not to rub too hard wherever you’re using it. The makers of Bleame also recommend using it on your arms and legs first before using it on more delicate parts of your body. They also don’t recommend using Bleame on your underarms because the skin is uneven and wrinkly in the area, making the area prone to product overuse and overpressure. You should also not use Bleame on your face, as the area is too thin and delicate for an ordinary depilator.

Remove Dead Skin: While some depilators cause dark spots because of friction, Bleame is specifically designed to improve your complexion by removing dead skin cells.

Ideal for Use After a Bath: You can use Bleame any time to remove unwanted body hair. However, the manufacturer claims Bleame works best after a bath.

Use As Often As You Like: You can use Bleame as often as you like to remove unwanted hair. Some use Bleame 1 to 2 times per week, while others use it every 2 weeks. Adjust your Bleame usage based on the tolerance of your skin.

No Razor Bumps or Burns: Razors can give you razor bumps and burns. Bleame works differently to remove hair, allowing you to remove hair painlessly without irritation.

Easy to Clean: Just run your Bleame under water to brush away any debris – like hair or dead skin. Then, store Bleame in a dry place. That’s all you need to do to clean it.

Backed by $4 Million in Sales and 12,500+ Customer Reviews: Bleame is a new product, although the device is already backed by $4 million in sales and 12,500+ happy reviews from customers online. On average, the device has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 from verified purchasers on the official website.

Reusable and Lasts for Up to One Year: Each Bleame is designed to last for up to one year. You can reuse the device over and over again.

Painless: Some hair removal solutions are painful. They lead to redness, irritation, and inflammation in the targeted area. Bleame is specifically designed to be a painless solution for unwanted hair.

Backed by Science: According to GetBleame.io, the product is backed by a study where 95% said it improved the appearance of their strawberry legs, 94% noticed a reduction in the appearance of ingrown hairs, and 90% saw an improvement in skin firmness after using Bleame.

Avoid Strawberry Legs: Conventional hair removal solutions can leave you with strawberry skin, including razor bumps and burns all over the targeted area. Bleame works in a different way to remove hair, allowing you to avoid strawberry legs and other skin irritation.

Free US Shipping: All orders over $50 come with free shipping to the United States.

Eco-Friendly: Millions of razors end up in landfills and oceans each year. They’re made from plastic that does not easily degrade in nature. Bleame is designed as a more eco-friendly solution. Instead of using 12 razors each year, you can use one Bleame.

For Men or Women: Anyone can use Bleame to remove hair from their body. Although the product is primarily targeted toward women, many of the reviewers on the official website are men, and men can easily use Bleame to painlessly remove chest hair, back hair, and other body hair.

Epilator Versus Depilator

When removing hair, there’s a difference between an epilator and a depilator. Bleame is a depilator, which means it removes hair at the surface of your skin without removing hair below the surface.

Here’s the difference between an epilator and a depilator:

Depilation (Removes Hair at the Surface of the Skin): Depilation removes hair at the skin’s surface. You’re cutting visible hair above the surface of your skin, for example, without removing the hair follicle below. Depilatories, abrasives, shaving, and threading are all examples of hair depilation techniques.

Epilation (Removes Hair Beneath the Surface of the Skin): Epilation, meanwhile, removes skin below the surface of your skin. For example, waxing, tweezing, electrolysis, and laser therapy are all epilation techniques.

How Stone Depilators Work

Bleame is a stone depilator. According to the official website, the device works using “nanocrystalline technology.” This technology “makes the hairs clump and break from the surface,” making it easy to remove unwanted hairs away from your body.

At the same time, Bleame’s stone depilator technology prevents razor bumps and ingrown hairs by shaving at the surface level of the skin.

Bleame isn’t the first hair remover stone launched online. You can find plenty sold through Amazon and other major retailers. In fact, pumice stones have been used for natural hair removal since ancient times.

Until Bleame, however, hair remover stones had a big drawback: they were like sandpaper. They removed hair from your body but also took a significant amount of skin with it.

Bleame aims to solve that problem with small crystals. Instead of using big shards of rock and pumice, Bleame uses tiny crystals to remove hair at a smaller level, giving you a painless hair removal experience.

Bleame Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Many hair removal solutions available today claim to remove hair painlessly – but actually have little effect. What do customers say about Bleame? Can Bleame really work to remove hair?

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified buyers on the official Bleame website:

One customer claims Bleame worked “wonderfully” for her by helping to remove her hair and exfoliate the skin

Others like Bleame for removing hair without irritating the skin; some customers claim to have very sensitive skin that makes it difficult to use other hair removal products, but they were able to use Bleame without issue

Most Bleame users like the product because it gives them smooth skin with no in-grown hairs and no skin irritation

Other Bleame users like the depilator for its ability to remove hair on-the-go without awkwardly contorting yourself in bathrooms or trying to shave your leg in a sink

Some reviewers found Bleame did not work as advertised to remove hair, while others complained Bleame caused more pain than they expected

Others were skeptical that Bleame would work, but were ultimately satisfied with the Bleame 30-day refund policy and enjoyed the product

Overall, most Bleame users agree the device works as advertised to remove hair painlessly without the hassle, pain, or irritation of other hair removal products.

Bleame Pricing

Bleame is priced at $39.99 per hair eraser, with discounts available when buying 2 or 3 hair erasers.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today through GetBleame.io:

1 x Bleame Hair Eraser: $39.99 + Shipping

$39.99 + Shipping 2 x Bleame Hair Erasers: $59.99 + Free US Shipping

$59.99 + Free US Shipping 3 x Bleame Hair Erasers: $79.98 + Free US Shipping

Bleame is a reusable device that is expected to last for around one hour. You can buy multiple Bleame hair erasers and save them for a later date. Or, you can share with friends or family.

Bleame Refund Policy

Bleame is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you were unsatisfied with Bleame for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days of your original purchase date.

About Bleame

Bleame is sold online through GetBleame.io, a website run by GiddyUp. GiddyUp curates innovative products by partnering directly with inventors. When you buy Bleame from GetBleame.io, it’s the best way to support the original inventors.

You can contact the Bleame customer service team via the following:

Email: bleame@giddyup-support.com

bleame@giddyup-support.com Mailing Address: 4 Victoria Rd, North Babylon, NY 11703

4 Victoria Rd, North Babylon, NY 11703 GiddyUp Office Address: 20 N. Oak St, Ventura, CA 93001

Bleame has surged in popularity since going viral on TikTok and other social media.

Final Word

Bleame is a hair depilator that painlessly removes hair from virtually anywhere on your body.

By running Bleame over your skin, you can remove unwanted body hair without the cost of laser hair removal, the pain of razors, or the inconvenience of other hair removal solutions.

To learn more about Bleame or to buy the hair removal solution online today, visit the official website at GetBleame.io.