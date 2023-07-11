Blast Auxiliary HEPA Air Cleaner Reviews – Is Blast Portable Air Filter Worth It or Scam?

Many countries around the world are concerned about air quality. Our thoughts may be quick to infer that underdeveloped or overpopulated areas are more likely to encounter poor air quality, but these aren’t the only possibilities. Developed nations have recently been affected by this as wildfires continue to erupt over Northern America. If our environment is suffering, what does this mean for indoor air quality? Breathing air is essential not just for our very existence, but also for mood, allergies, asthma symptoms, bacterial and viral spread, and many other things. The quality of life decreases when there are more pollutants in the air.

Increased toxicity has been demonstrated to decrease productivity and promote exhaustion, stripping one’s life of joy. With a varied amount of acclaimed air purifiers and cleaners, it can become overwhelming finding one that meets one’s respective needs, especially since conventional purifiers are large and known to make a lot of noise. At this juncture, our editorial team would like to introduce The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner, a modernized take on clean air.

What is the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is a portable and lightweight air-filtering device that aims to remove odor and 99.5% of harmful airborne particles from the air. It is trusted to clean particles as small as 0.3 micrometers from the air. Considering the implications of poor indoor air quality, a device of this nature comes at an ideal time. While the market for air cleaners might already be saturated, the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is unique for many reasons. Before going over its list of features, let’s take a step back to understand its underlying mechanism.

(Flash Sale) Purchase Blast Auxiliary Air CleanerBlast Auxiliary Air Cleaner For The Lowest Prices!!

How does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner work?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner works using three components: advanced ionization technology, HEPA filter and activated charcoal. Below is an overview on each type and what it means for this respective air cleaner:

HEPA Filter

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) is a type of mechanical air filter known for its ability to remove 99.97% of airborne particles, dust, mold, and bacteria with a size of 0.3 microns. This type of filter works by combining four key ideas. The first is sieving, where large particles entering the filter are trapped in between the fibers, preventing them from circulating in the air. The second is through direct impact, i.e., large particles travel in a straight path causing them to collide with fibers in the filter.

Next is interception, which is when inertia causes a particle to go off course and ends up in the filter fiber. The last concept is diffusion; this targets 2 extra small particles by causing them to bounce around in the filter until they are finally attached to a fiber. HEPA filters bring an abundance of benefits including the removal of particles linked to respiratory symptoms, limited spread of infections, thereby increasing productivity and overall performance.

Ionization Technology

The air contains ions, which are invisible molecules with an electrical charge. Negative ions are those that have gained an electron, whereas positive ions are those that have lost an ion. Ionization technology maximizes these differences. In particular, it releases negative ions that attach to air particles. These negative ions will then provide electrical charge to the particles in the air causing them to clump up and fall on surfaces like walls, ceilings, or furniture removing them from the breathing air. Fascinating, isn’t it? The same goes for benefits, which range from reduced odor, and fresher air, to virus, mold, and bacteria prevention, healthy mood, and reduced stress.

Activated Charcoal

Activated charcoal is charcoal that has been heated in the manufacturing process to remove any impurities. This process increases pores, so when particles land on it they will die. Thus, when activated charcoal is used, the airborne particles are reckoned to fall into its pores rather than floating in the air. The benefits of using activated charcoal include achieving purified air, removing odor and eliminating toxins all while being chemical-free.

Click Here to Get Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner At Discounted Price!!!

What features does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner have?

Since the team at Blast Auxiliary is on a mission to revolutionize the air filter industry, it only makes sense to devise a matchless air cleaner when it comes to features. In doing our research, the following features give the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner a strong competitive edge:

Compact & Lightweight Design

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is said to be the size of a cup of coffee! This means that the filter can be carried around as desired, from any room in the house to any vacation destination providing clean air no matter the location.

Easy to Use

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner can be easily charged using the USB port on a computer or any USB-C electrical outlet. To use the cleaner, individuals simply have to press onto the start button, and it’ll get going with the purifying processes in mere seconds.

Whisper Quiet Operations

Unwanted noise is distracting and unpleasant, hence, the developers of the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner ensured that their unit offers whisper quiet operations. In fact, it only produces 18 decibels of noise, which is quieter than a whisper.

Compare: Purifair Portable Air Purifier Review

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long should one filter in the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner be used for?

Each HEPA filter in the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is said to last up to 3 months. Additional filters are available for purchase directly on the official website.

How big of a space does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner target?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner covers an area between 5 and 10 square meters.

Does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner provide any indication on air quality?

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner has an air quality indicator light. It has three colors; red meaning very poor air quality, blue meaning poor air quality, and green meaning good air quality.

How long does it take for the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner to arrive?

On average, consumers can expect their Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner orders to arrive within 10 to 15 business days from the date of purchase. Each order will come with a tracking number, which can be used to track the status of the delivery here.

Which currencies does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner accept?

The accepted currencies include USD, GBP, and EUR. The currency that is being charged will be clearly indicated on the checkout page.

Is it safe to place an order for the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner?

The website to place orders for the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is secured using SSL certificates. In particular, all tabs and routes on the website are secured using https, including the checkout page, making it completely secure.

Is the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner backed under a money back guarantee?

If consumers find themselves in a situation where the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner fails to improve air quality, they can send their device back within 30 days of purchase for a 100%, full purchase price refund, provided the unit is required in good condition. To find out more and the money-back guarantee, individuals are highly encouraged to fill out request forms.

How much does the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner cost?

Since the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner appears to be suitable for purifying personal spaces, individuals may want to consider purchasing in bulk. The current options are listed below:

1 Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner: $69.99 each

$69.99 each 2 Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaners: $69.99 each

$69.99 each 3 Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaners: $52.33 each

$52.33 each 4 Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaners: $52.49 each

Final Verdict

The time when air purifiers needed to be large and noisy to demonstrate their effectiveness is long gone. By being compact, lightweight, simple to use, easy to maintain, and claiming to only emit 18 decibels of noise—which isn’t noise at all—the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner is seeking to obliterate its rivals on the market. To capture and remove airborne particles from the air, it uses a combination of an activated charcoal filter, a HEPA filter, and ionization technology. If these airborne particles, including dust, mold, and bacteria, are left in the air, it can lead to allergies, asthmatic reactions, infections and much more. With an efficacy of 99.5%, this air cleaner could potentially help individuals combat the struggle of poor air quality and improve quality of life.

To get started on a path to better air quality and health, visit the Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner official website >>>

Compare: Proton Pure Air Purifier