BirdDogBot Reviews – Is Bird Dog Bot Legit?

BirdDogBot is a search engine for real estate investors and wholesalers.

By creating an account with BirdDogBot, you can get the best deals sent to your inbox daily. It’s automated, fast, and easy to use.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about BirdDogBot’s new real estate search engine and how it works.

What is BirdDogBot?

BirdDogBot saves time by automating and simplifying deal-finding. You can find the best real estate deals in your market instantly.

BirdDogBot runs lightning-fast searches of its entire network of free property listing sites to find the best deals in the market. You can search the platform based on certain investment criteria to find the best deals for your unique needs.

Found online at BirdDogBot.com, BirdDogBot has analyzed more than 40 million properties and found more than 1.8 million deals for members.

BirdDogBot is priced at $47 to $197 per month, depending on your subscription option. All plans come with a $7 trial for 7 days.

How Does BirdDogBot Work?

BirdDogBot lets you perform unlimited property searching, then set up automated tools to narrow your search. For example, you can receive automatic alerts for property deals in your area. BirdDogBot is available for investors, professionals, and ordinary home buyers.

Some of the key features of BirdDogBot include:

Unlimited property searching

Automate finding deals in a city, ZIP code, or county

Use BirdDogBot’s deal-finding features to find the best deals based on your preferences

Different subscriptions for beginners looking to close their first deal, small investors, larger investors, professionals, and agencies

You access BirdDogBot through BirdDogBot.com. It’s an online platform. BirdDogBot can also send deals to your email inbox daily.

BirdDogBot works by searching through all public real estate records databases for information on new property listings. As soon as a new property listing appears that meets your criteria, BirdDogBot will send an alert.

The higher your subscription, the more automated filters you can use. The Standard subscription, for example, allows you to create 1 search project, which means you can search for properties in 1 city, ZIP code, or county. Higher membership tiers allow you to search for properties in multiple cities, states, ZIP codes, or counties based on your criteria.

BirdDogBot Features & Benefits

BirdDogBot comes with the following features and benefits:

Find the Best Real Estate Deals in Your Market: BirdDogBot runs instant searches of its network of freely available property listing sites, helping you find the best deals that meet your investing criteria.

Laser-Targeted to Find the Deals You Want: You can use BirdDogBot to search for properties by any combination of ZIP code, city, state, or county. You can filter by price range, the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, listing status, or property type.

Monitor Classified Ads: Get notified of highly targeted classified advertisements when they’re posted on sites like Craigslist. Instead of manually searching through these websites daily, you can let BirdDogBot do it for you.

Automate Real Estate Deal Finding: BirdDogBot automates the real estate search process, removing some of the manual labor from the process. BirdDogBot automatically runs searches, analyzes properties, monitors classified ads, and sends you an email notification summary without needing to log in using special software.

Negotiate with Leverage With Full Property History: BirdDogBot lets you know everything about the history of a property listing, giving you a big advantage when negotiating deals.

Detailed Property Listing Monitoring: BirdDogBot lets you monitor and track listings over time, seeing how various parts of the listing – like the asking price or market value – change over time. You can monitor the asking price, market value, rental income, and any other information for changes, for example, seeing exactly what changed and by how much.

Instantly Create Property Proformas: BirdDogBot lets you view all property facts, including market value estimates, photos, listing details, and more on a single, easy-to-read, easy-to-follow page customized for each property. You can instantly create property proformas to make life easier.

Visit Neighborhoods Without Leaving Home: BirdDogBot has a one-click link to Google, Bing, and Yahoo Maps, letting you use street view to virtually visit properties where you’re interested.

Analyze Properties Using Custom Deal Criteria: BirdDogBot only returns properties based on the criteria you selected. If you want homes below a certain price range, in a specific ZIP code, or with certain amenities, for example, you can do that with BirdDogBot. BirdDogBot ignores properties that do not meet your criteria.

Pre-Configured, Customizable Analysis Settings: BirdDogBot comes pre-loaded with default settings to let you get started immediately. However, you can customize it to analyze deals however you like. BirdDogBot remembers your settings, meaning you don’t need to enter the same criteria repeatedly.

Add Your Own Deals: BirdDogBot lets you fetch market values, estimate rental income, and analyze each deal. BirdDogBot does the math, so you don’t have to.

Import Deals from External Sources for Analysis: If you have a large list of properties you want to analyze, then BirdDogBot can help. BirdDogBot lets you export a list of properties from another system (like MLS), then import them into BirdDogBot and use the platform’s analysis tools to refine your search. If you have access to a database that isn’t in BirdDogBot’s free sources, for example, then you can easily import this database into BirdDogBot to refine your search.

Share Deals With Others: If you want to share deals with partners, investors, business partners, or anyone, you can do so directly from your BirdDogBot account. You can share links to the best deals in your BirdDogBot account, for example, while hiding specific information about a property so others can’t steal the information. If you want someone’s feedback on a property listing without giving them complete details about the property, then you can do that with BirdDogBot.

Build a List of Buyers: BirdDogBot’s Investor and above tiers have an optional lead capture form when sharing deals, helping you build a list of buyers. You can acquire and sell properties quickly, for example, by sending the best deals to your network of local subscribers.

Confidential Deal Data: BirdDogBot keeps all deals confidential, meaning any deals you find are not available to other BirdDogBot users.

Access BirdDogBot on Any Internet-Connected Device: You can access BirdDogBot using any internet-connected device. Your deals are just a click or tap away using any device you like.

Mobile Friendly: The creators of BirdDogBot have optimized the platform for mobile users. As long as you’re on a device with a web browser, you’ll have no trouble using BirdDogBot to find the best deals.

New Feature Updates: BirdDogBot’s team regularly adds new features to the platform. The first three subscription tiers receive access to most new features, while the highest subscription tier receives access to all new features. BirdDogBot’s team adds new features, making it increasingly easy to find real estate deals online using the platform.

Video Tutorials: Need help using BirdDogBot? Want to see the best way to use BirdDogBot to find real estate deals? The team has created video tutorials. Check out the library of tutorials to get the most out of all platform features.

Customer & Technical Support: BirdDogBot lets you access customer support and technical support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Overall, BirdDogBot aims to help you find the best deals, get instantly notified, and do everything on autopilot.

BirdDogBot Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

BirdDogBot is backed by strong reviews online. Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website and other online sources:

One customer claims to have been using BirdDogBot since launch and has liked all of the improvements and new features. He recommends BirdDogBot to anyone who wants to find deals easily.

One Houston, Texas-based real estate investor is amazed at how much time BirdDogBot has helped her save. Instead of scouring MLS and analyzing each property, she can use BirdDogBot to do the hard work for her. She found 3 deals immediately with BirdDogBot and liked how BirdDogBot calculated everything for the investor. She also found it very easy to use.

One user described BirdDogBot as “the easiest and most effective way of analyzing a ton of deals at once.” That user used to sit at his computer and analyze deals one at a time for hours at night and still be unsure whether a property was a good buy. With BirdDogBot, he has all of the information he needs at his fingertips.

A Vancouver, British Columbia-based investor was skeptical about BirdDogBot, but he just used the platform to close his first ever deal. BirdDogBot gave him the confidence to pull the trigger on the deal, and he’s happy with the outcome.

Many reviewers like how BirdDogBot automates the task-intensive parts of real estate investing, letting you focus on growing your business. Instead of getting bogged down with searches, for example, you can find and analyze the best deals.

Overall, customers find BirdDogBot’s subscriptions provide a lot of value for an inexpensive monthly investment. BirdDogBot saves time while making it easier to find the best deals in your local area.

BirdDogBot Pricing & Membership

BirdDogBot offers four membership tiers: Starter, Standard, Investor, and Pro. You sign up for all plans with a $7 trial that lasts for 7 days. Then, you pay $47 to $197 per month, depending on your selected plan and the features you want.

Available subscription options include:

Standard ($47 Per Month)

$7 for the first 7 days

Unlimited daily search and analysis

1 search project

Bulk import quota of 10

1 classified alert project

10 classifieds deal filters

Access to most new features

Instant, web-based, 24/7 platform access

No contract; cancel any time

Standard ($77 Per Month)

$7 for the first 7 days

Unlimited daily search and analysis

2 search projects

Bulk import quota of 50

2 classified alert projects

15 classifieds deal filters

Access to most new features

Instant, web-based, 24/7 platform access

No contract; cancel any time

Investor ($97 Per Month)

$7 for the first 7 days

Unlimited daily search and analysis

10 search project

Bulk import quota of 150

4 classified alert projects

20 classifieds deal filters

Access to most new features

Lead capture forms

Remove BirdDogBot branding

Instant, web-based, 24/7 platform access

No contract; cancel any time

Pro ($197 Per Month)

$7 for the first 7 days

Unlimited daily search and analysis

30 search projects

Bulk import quota of 300

5 classified alert projects

30 classifieds deal filters

Access to all new features

Lead capture forms

Remove BirdDogBot branding

Instant, web-based, 24/7 platform access

No contract; cancel any time

BirdDogBot Refund Policy

BirdDogBot has no refund on any subscriptions. You cannot obtain a refund on any subscriptions or trials if you are unsatisfied with BirdDogBot.

About BirdDogBot

BirdDogBot is a Toronto-based software company. The company’s flagship product is a real estate investing search platform that automates many elements of the search process.

You can contact the BirdDogBot team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.birddogbot.com/contact.php

https://www.birddogbot.com/contact.php Registered Office: 55 Bloor Street West, PO Box 19555, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3T9, Canada

Final Word

BirdDogBot is a search engine that automates many parts of the real estate investing search process.

By subscribing to BirdDogBot today, you can get detailed information about properties in specific cities, ZIP codes, and neighborhoods. You can get a detailed breakdown of the potential value of that property, whether or not it’s a good deal, and the price history of that property, among other information.

BirdDogBot is designed to help anyone save time and money. Instead of manually searching MLS and other real estate databases and pulling your own data, you can save time and money by letting BirdDogBot do it for you.

To learn more about BirdDogBot and how it works, visit BirdDogBot.com.

