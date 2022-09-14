BioDynamix Joint Genesis Reviewed

Like many others, have you noticed a decline in your overall level of physical activity in recent times? Did you attempt to return to the activity only to be overcome with agonizing stress, severe bodily pain, and general stiffness? Although these are common symptoms of inactivity, one group of people typically have no choice.

Why? This is a regrettable consequence of becoming older. There is a specific area of the joints that lacks nutrition. It is said that the failure to solve this issue robs people of their freedom of movement. Luckily, the Medical Research Director of BioDynamix thinks there is still time to undo the harm to the joints, and it begins with a particular combination of nutrients. This is an appropriate time to present Joint Genesis™.

What is Joint Genesis™?

Joint Genesis™ is promoted as a cutting-edge, backed by science dietary supplement that addresses the root cause of age-related joint decay. Individuals who follow the instructions provided by the BioDynamix team can expect lubricated joints, nourished cartilage tissues, reduced stiffness, swelling, and soothed inflammation. Above all, individuals will regain their sense of independence.

Our editorial team was astounded to learn that these benefits are derived from a precise combination of natural ingredients backed by proven research. Indeed, it prompted us to delve deeper into the Joint Genesis™ formula, which brings us back to the source of the problem. Let’s learn more about how the Joint Genesis™ formula came to be.

How does Joint Genesis™ work?

Joint Genesis™ was created to replenish the loss of Hyaluronan. The makers of Joint Genesis™ indicated that this molecule’s function is to absorb water, which is expected to thicken synovial fluid, lubricate joint surfaces, and nourish the cartilage. It is claimed that as we age, its concentration decreases, resulting in reduced oxygen and nutrient supply to cartilage, increased stiffness, and weaker defense against inflammatory cytokines.

Inflammatory cytokines [1] are proteins that serve as molecular messengers between cells. While they may promote blood cell formation and aid in tissue development, maintenance, repair, and control of the immune system, excess production is thought to cause inflammation and tissue loss. The Joint Genesis™ formula ultimately aims to undo the effects on joint health. Let’s look at the ingredient list to determine the value of this supplement.

What ingredients are inside Joint Genesis™?

Each Joint Genesis™ meal contains the following nutrient sources:

Mobilee® (80mg)

Mobilee® [2] is a rooster comb-derived hyaluronic acid matrix ingredient with a high concentration of hyaluronic acid (60 to 75%), polysaccharides (over 10%), and collagen (around 5%). These elements work synergistically to target joint and muscle health. As this article is being written, 11 clinical and pre-clinical investigations have been carried out. They have all concluded that a low dosage of 80mg/day is all it takes to elicit a 10-fold increase in synoviocyte production.

Pycnogenol® (25mg)

Pycnogenol® [3]is a proprietary French maritime pine bark extract with a unique blend of natural antioxidants like procyanidins, bioflavonoids, and phenolic acids. Over the course of 40 years, this extract has also been tested in more than 160 clinical trials and 450 scholarly articles, all of which point to its safety and efficacy. Regarding its health advantages, pine bark is known to shield skin from free radicals, support retinal capillaries for better eyesight, boost joint flexibility and mobility, lessen menstruation irregularities, improve memory, and enhance respiratory function, to name a few.

Ginger Powder (200mg)

Ginger is a flowering plant whose ginger root rhizome is used as a spice or in folk medicine. In a search for answers, our editorial team came across a 2001 study. The researchers specifically assessed the efficacy of two ginger species in knee osteoarthritis patients. By the end of the study, the patients reported a reduction in knee pain while standing, after walking 50 feet, and on a subjective scale [4]. Another study that examined the effects of ginger on patients with gonarthrotic conditions discovered that after six months of consistent use, there was a more significant improvement [5].

Boswellia Extract (100mg)

Boswellia serrata gum resin, also known as Indian frankincense, is an herbal extract that has long been incorporated into Ayurvedic medicine. Besides its traditional uses, Boswellia extract has been clinically proven to promote healthy connective tissues, reduce exercise-induced inflammation, and improve bone joint and muscle health. This ingredient may also be beneficial for people dealing with the effects of aging or fluctuating weight [6].

Black Pepper (5mg)

Finally, black pepper is commonly used in herbal formulas to increase bioavailability. In the context of joint health, however, laboratory studies have shown that its main active compound, piperine, is effective in fighting inflammation. One source mentioned a study in which rats with arthritis were given black pepper. The researchers concluded that the treatment caused less joint swelling and blood inflammation markers [7].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q. What features does Joint Genesis™ offer?

A. Joint Genesis™:

Has been manufactured in the USA in an FDA-inspected facility under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines

It is entirely free of gluten, BPA, soy, dairy, nuts, crustacean, and eggs.

It was formulated by the Medical Research Director of BioDynamix, Dr. Mark Weis.

Is a formula comprising patented or scientifically proven ingredients

Q. How long will individuals have to use Joint Genesis™ before seeing results?

A. Individuals need to use Joint Genesis™ for at least a month to see results. Improved cushioning between the cartilage for unrestricted movement, nourished cartilage for optimal joint health, and eliminated cytokines for greater joint comfort, flexibility, and mobility are possible outcomes. However, this supplement must be taken for 3 to 6 months for the full effects to manifest.

Q. What sets Joint Genesis™ apart from other joint supplements?

A. Most joint supplements, the creators claim, act as a band-aid, and do nothing to address the root of the problem. Contrarily, Joint Genesis™ addresses a root cause that can be treated by protecting synovial fluid, which protects the cartilage from breakdown and inflammation in the joints.

Q. How should Joint Genesis™ be used?

A. According to the manufacturers, one capsule should be taken daily with water, ideally in the morning. Nevertheless, every bottle of Joint Genesis™ has enough capsules in it to last a month.

Q. Does Joint Genesis™ contain any allergens?

A. No, Joint Genesis™ is free of most of the recognized allergens. Before moving forward, people are asked to read the list of all ingredients for their assurance carefully.

Q. What is the shelf life of Joint Genesis™?

A. The Joint Genesis™ supplement has a two-year shelf life.

Q. How long will it take to receive shipments of Joint Genesis™?

A. Within the first two business days, all Joint Genesis™ orders will be mailed out. Within the continental USA, it should take 5 to 7 business days from shipping to arrive, and it could take up to 14 business days outside.

Q. Is there a money-back guarantee for Joint Genesis™?

A. Yes, both new and used bottles of Joint Genesis™ are covered by a 180-day money-back guarantee. Refund requests must be made within 180 days of the purchase of the supplement to be considered. The customer service team will assist with more information as long as they are contacted in one of the following ways:

Phone: 1 (800) 589 4191

Mailing Address: 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

Purchase Joint Genesis™

Joint Genesis can be purchased on the official website; the price of Joint Genesis is determined by the number of bottles purchased. To be more specific:

One Bottle Joint Genesis™: $59.00 Each + Free US Shipping

Three Bottles Joint Genesis™: $49.00 Each + Free US Shipping

Six Bottles Joint Genesis™: $39.00 Each + Free US Shipping

Meet the Formulator

Dr. Mark Weis, an award-winning physician, medical consultant, and author, is the formulator behind Joint Genesis™. He received his medical education and postgraduate training at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he began his career as a primary care and emergency physician.

Eventually, he transitioned from being a rural hospital employee to Chief of Staff before becoming a civilian doctor for the American army at the Wounded Warrior Clinic at Fort Knox, Kentucky. It’s great to see him again, but this time as the Medical Research Director at BioDynamix. His promise to everyone is as follows:

“I’m committed to investigating and sharing innovative joint health solutions that are found in nature and backed by real research […] After decades of treating both brave veterans and everyday citizens, I’ve seen first-hand what joint problems can do to people’s quality of life and mental health.”

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Joint Genesis™ has been designed to replenish the joints with Hyaluronan, also known as Hyaluronic acid. Without this essential component, synovial fluids within the joints thin out, causing cartilage damage, painful joints, and worse, putting people at risk of osteoarthritis and other inflammation-induced conditions.

Thankfully, the clinically proven ingredients in Joint Genesis™ can help to reverse these issues. Indeed, research appears to support the synergy created by the selected elements, which is reassuring. Furthermore, it helps to know that Dr. Mark Weis’ decades of medical experience are reflected in Joint Genesis™, a quality we think shouldn’t be overlooked. To get started with Joint Genesis™, visit here! >>>

RELATED PRODUCTS: