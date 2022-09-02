ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sept 7, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 35 RL
14 BMW 320
77 Chevy Argsy
08 Chevy Cobalt
08 Chevy Malibu
13 Chevy Sonic
99 Chevy Suburan
06 Chrys T&C
80 Datsun ZT
08 Dodge Avenger
91 Ford Mustang
91 Ford Ranger
99 Ford Taurus
88 GMC GMT 400
94 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
00 Jeep Wrangler
00 Kawk Ex500
15 Kia Soul
05 Lexus ES
03 Merc 320
94 Merc Villager
02 Mits Gialant
03 Nissan 350Z
07 Nissan Altima
07 Nissan Altima
00 Saturn SW2
01 Suzuki Grand Vitara
07 Suzuki GSX R600
91 Toyota Corolla
08 VW Jetta
03 VW Passport
98 Volvo S90
IDX-962159
September 2, 2022