ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sept 7, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 35 RL

14 BMW 320

77 Chevy Argsy

08 Chevy Cobalt

08 Chevy Malibu

13 Chevy Sonic

99 Chevy Suburan

06 Chrys T&C

80 Datsun ZT

08 Dodge Avenger

91 Ford Mustang

91 Ford Ranger

99 Ford Taurus

88 GMC GMT 400

94 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

00 Jeep Wrangler

00 Kawk Ex500

15 Kia Soul

05 Lexus ES

03 Merc 320

94 Merc Villager

02 Mits Gialant

03 Nissan 350Z

07 Nissan Altima

07 Nissan Altima

00 Saturn SW2

01 Suzuki Grand Vitara

07 Suzuki GSX R600

91 Toyota Corolla

08 VW Jetta

03 VW Passport

98 Volvo S90

September 2, 2022