Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 22, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Audi A4
00 Buick Lesabre
03 Cadi Deville
89 Chev Blazer
07 Chev Colorado
11 Chev HHR
00 Chev T&C
99 Dodge Caravan
99 Ford Explorer
97 Ford Ranger
02 Ford Taurus
90 Honda Accord
93 Honda Accord
93 Honda Accord
97 Infinity I-30
00 Nissan Maxima
06 Subaru Legacy
04 Toyota Prius
14 VW Jetta
13 VW Passat
IDX-956918
June 17, 2022