Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 22, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Audi A4

00 Buick Lesabre

03 Cadi Deville

89 Chev Blazer

07 Chev Colorado

11 Chev HHR

00 Chev T&C

99 Dodge Caravan

99 Ford Explorer

97 Ford Ranger

02 Ford Taurus

90 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

97 Infinity I-30

00 Nissan Maxima

06 Subaru Legacy

04 Toyota Prius

14 VW Jetta

13 VW Passat

IDX-956918

June 17, 2022