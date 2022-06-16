NO. 22-4-01293-32-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01293-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Matter of the Estates of:

HARVEY LEE WALLACE and D. SUE WALLACE, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estates. Any person having a claim against either of the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim, and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); OR (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 16, 2022.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

HARVEY L. WALLACE, JR.

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.

By DAVID P. WEBSTER

WSBA # 41047

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE

DAVID P. WEBSTER

Lukins & Annis, P.S.

717 West Sprague Ave., Suite 1600

Spokane, WA 99201-0466

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER:

Superior Court, Spokane County,

Washington

Cause No. 22-4-01293-32

IDX-956744

June 16, 23, 30, 2022