Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 28th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Integra

05 Acura TL

76 Amer Hornet

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



01 BMW 325

02 BMW X5

98 Buick Regal

92 Cadillac DeVille

11 Chev Aveo

04 Chry 300M

05 Dodge Magnum

19 Dodge Ram 1500

93 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Explorer

84 Ford F150

09 Ford Focus

93 Honda Accord

96 Honda Odyssey

17 Hyun Accent

02 Hyun Elentra

01 Infiniti G20

95 Jeep Grand Cherokee

98 Jeep Grand Cherokee

04 Kia Sedona

05 Kia Sportage

00 Merc Villager

00 Nissan Maxima

96 Nissan Pathfinder

97 Nissan Sentra

99 Olds Alero

02 Pontiac Sunfire

96 Toyota Avalon

00 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Camry

97 Toyota Corolla

05 Toyota Scion

96 Volvo 850

02 VW Passport

IDX-925378

April 23, 2021