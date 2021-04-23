Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 28th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Integra
05 Acura TL
76 Amer Hornet
01 BMW 325
02 BMW X5
98 Buick Regal
92 Cadillac DeVille
11 Chev Aveo
04 Chry 300M
05 Dodge Magnum
19 Dodge Ram 1500
93 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Explorer
84 Ford F150
09 Ford Focus
93 Honda Accord
96 Honda Odyssey
17 Hyun Accent
02 Hyun Elentra
01 Infiniti G20
95 Jeep Grand Cherokee
98 Jeep Grand Cherokee
04 Kia Sedona
05 Kia Sportage
00 Merc Villager
00 Nissan Maxima
96 Nissan Pathfinder
97 Nissan Sentra
99 Olds Alero
02 Pontiac Sunfire
96 Toyota Avalon
00 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Camry
97 Toyota Corolla
05 Toyota Scion
96 Volvo 850
02 VW Passport
