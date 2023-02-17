Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 22, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TL

04 Buick Rendez

94 Chev GMT-400

05 Chev Malibu

06 Dodge Caravan

02 Dodge Dakota

13 Dodge Grand

74 Dodge Tiog Motorhome

89 Ford Econoline

09 Ford Focus

98 Ford Ranger

95 Ford Taurus

87 GMC Vandura

08 Honda Accord

02 Honda Civic

00 Honda CRV

00 Honda Odyssy

90 Honda Prelude

06 Hyun Elantra

09 Hyun Elantra

17 Hyun Elantra

94 Jeep Grand

01 Jeep Grand

08 Jeep Grand

06 Kia Sorento

06 Lexus GS

92 Lexus LS

12 Mazda 3

93 Merc Cougar

01 Merz ML320

94 Mits 3000GT

04 Nissan Altima

88 Nissan D21

97 Nissan Sentra

10 Nissan Sentra

05 Subaru Legacy

09 Toyota Camry

10 Volvo VN

99 Yama XVS1100

? Pickup Cab Only

? Utility Trailer

IDX-971621

February 17, 2023