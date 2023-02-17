Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 22, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TL
04 Buick Rendez
94 Chev GMT-400
05 Chev Malibu
06 Dodge Caravan
02 Dodge Dakota
13 Dodge Grand
74 Dodge Tiog Motorhome
89 Ford Econoline
09 Ford Focus
98 Ford Ranger
95 Ford Taurus
87 GMC Vandura
08 Honda Accord
02 Honda Civic
00 Honda CRV
00 Honda Odyssy
90 Honda Prelude
06 Hyun Elantra
09 Hyun Elantra
17 Hyun Elantra
94 Jeep Grand
01 Jeep Grand
08 Jeep Grand
06 Kia Sorento
06 Lexus GS
92 Lexus LS
12 Mazda 3
93 Merc Cougar
01 Merz ML320
94 Mits 3000GT
04 Nissan Altima
88 Nissan D21
97 Nissan Sentra
10 Nissan Sentra
05 Subaru Legacy
09 Toyota Camry
10 Volvo VN
99 Yama XVS1100
? Pickup Cab Only
? Utility Trailer
IDX-971621
February 17, 2023