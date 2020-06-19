Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 24, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 BMW 330

93 Chevy S10

13 Dodge Dart

03 Ford Escape

04 Ford Explorer

96 Ford Explorer

99 Ford F150

08 Ford Focus

03 Ford Windstar

96 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

92 Honda Civic

92 Honda Civic

00 Honda Odyssey

14 Hyundai Sonata

04 Kia Sedona

00 Mazda 626

01 Mitsu Eclipse

98 Olds Intrigue

01 Pontiac G6

03 Toyota Camry

03 Saturn Vue

01 VW Jetta

June 19, 2020