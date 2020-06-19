Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 24, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 BMW 330
93 Chevy S10
13 Dodge Dart
03 Ford Escape
04 Ford Explorer
96 Ford Explorer
99 Ford F150
08 Ford Focus
03 Ford Windstar
96 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
92 Honda Civic
92 Honda Civic
00 Honda Odyssey
14 Hyundai Sonata
04 Kia Sedona
00 Mazda 626
01 Mitsu Eclipse
98 Olds Intrigue
01 Pontiac G6
03 Toyota Camry
03 Saturn Vue
01 VW Jetta
