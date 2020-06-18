NO: 20-4-03230-9 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO: 20-4-03230-9 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(R.C.W. 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of:

THOMAS DEAN DAHL, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: [1] thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(3); or [2] four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 18, 2020 GIBSON& JARVEY, INC., P.S. Attorneys for the Estate

901 East Main Street

Auburn, WA 98002

(253) 833-8855

/s/Liza Dahl,

Personal Representative

Address: c/o 901 East Main Street Auburn, WA 98002 Telephone: (253) 833-8855

IDX-901150

June 18, 25, July 2, 2020