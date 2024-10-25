Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 30, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

88 Alite 22/8FW

00 Cadi Esclade

03 Chev Cavalier

12 Chev Cruze

07 Chev Malibu

88 Chev 278S/MH

94 Chev S-10

04 Chev Trail Blazer

05 Chev 300C

02 Chry Town & Country

15 Dodge Challenger

11 Dodge Journey

72 Ford Econoline 19/MH

87 Ford F150

00 Ford Focus

91 GMC Sonoma 12 Honda Civic

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

11 Kia Optima

04 Kia Sorento

03 Mits Lancer

00 Pont Grand Am

08 Saturn Outlook

98 Subaru Legacy

08 Volvo XC90

19 Fit Boat

? Axel Kit Utility Trailer

? Utility Trailer

IDX-1004156

October 25, 2024