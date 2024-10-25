Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 30, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
88 Alite 22/8FW
00 Cadi Esclade
03 Chev Cavalier
12 Chev Cruze
07 Chev Malibu
88 Chev 278S/MH
94 Chev S-10
04 Chev Trail Blazer
05 Chev 300C
02 Chry Town & Country
15 Dodge Challenger
11 Dodge Journey
72 Ford Econoline 19/MH
87 Ford F150
00 Ford Focus
91 GMC Sonoma 12 Honda Civic
96 Jeep Grand Cherokee
11 Kia Optima
04 Kia Sorento
03 Mits Lancer
00 Pont Grand Am
08 Saturn Outlook
98 Subaru Legacy
08 Volvo XC90
19 Fit Boat
? Axel Kit Utility Trailer
? Utility Trailer
October 25, 2024