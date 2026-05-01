Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 6, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

09 Acura MDX

02 BMW 325

11 BMW 528

18 Chev Malibu

15 Chev Trax

76 Dilly Heater Tanker

09 Ford Escape

07 Ford Five Hundred

06 Ford Mustang

14 Honda Civic

98 Infin Q45

19 Kia Forte

18 Kia Optima

16 Kia Sportage

07 Lexus LS

00 Mazda Protege

07 Subaru Forester

99 Toyota Camry Solara

01 Toyota Corolla

91 Toyota MRZ

? Yamaha Motorcycle

02 VW Passat

90 Motorcycle Sport

88 4WN 200 Horizon

IDX-1030129

May 1, 2026