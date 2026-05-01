Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 6, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
09 Acura MDX
02 BMW 325
11 BMW 528
18 Chev Malibu
15 Chev Trax
76 Dilly Heater Tanker
09 Ford Escape
07 Ford Five Hundred
06 Ford Mustang
14 Honda Civic
98 Infin Q45
19 Kia Forte
18 Kia Optima
16 Kia Sportage
07 Lexus LS
00 Mazda Protege
07 Subaru Forester
99 Toyota Camry Solara
01 Toyota Corolla
91 Toyota MRZ
? Yamaha Motorcycle
02 VW Passat
90 Motorcycle Sport
88 4WN 200 Horizon
IDX-1030129
May 1, 2026