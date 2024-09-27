Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 2, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

02 Chevy Sub

16 Ford Escape

00 Ford Expo

00 Ford Expo

02 Ford F150

05 Honda Element

05 Hyun Accent

10 Hyun Elantra

96 Jagu XJ6

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

11 Kia Sorento

08 Kia Sportage

14 Mazda 3

03 Mazda MPV

20 Merz C

96 Merz 320

99 Plym Voyager

05 Suba Forester

19 Toyt Corolla

20 Toyt Corolla

10 Yama XT250

IDX-1002630

September 27, 2024