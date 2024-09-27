Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 2, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
02 Chevy Sub
16 Ford Escape
00 Ford Expo
02 Ford F150
05 Honda Element
05 Hyun Accent
10 Hyun Elantra
96 Jagu XJ6
96 Jeep Grand Cherokee
11 Kia Sorento
08 Kia Sportage
14 Mazda 3
03 Mazda MPV
20 Merz C
96 Merz 320
99 Plym Voyager
05 Suba Forester
19 Toyt Corolla
20 Toyt Corolla
10 Yama XT250
