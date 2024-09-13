Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sept. 18, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Audi A4

05 Chevy Aveo

94 Chevy Blazer

14 Chevy Cruze

12 Chevy Malibu

99 Chevy S10

99 Chevy Silverado

02 Chevy Tahoe

11 Chry 200

09 Chry Town & Country

01 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Durango

03 Dodge Durango

01 Ford Mustang

94 Ford Ranger

98 Honda Accord

04 Honda CRV

05 Honda Civic

13 Honda Civic

05 Honda Pilot

02 Hyun Elantra

16 Hyun Sonata

08 Infi G37

92 Jeep Cherokee

04 Kia Sorento

04 Jeep Liberty

03 Lexus ES

03 Lexus RX

17 Mazda 3

03 Merc Grand Marquis

07 Mits Lancer

19 Nissan Sentra

08 Saturn Outlook 09 Saturn Vue

02 Subaru Legacy

16 Toyota Camry

92 Toyota Corolla

04 Toyota Sienna

07 ? Boat Trailer

September 13, 2024