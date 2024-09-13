Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Sept. 18, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Audi A4
05 Chevy Aveo
94 Chevy Blazer
14 Chevy Cruze
12 Chevy Malibu
99 Chevy S10
99 Chevy Silverado
02 Chevy Tahoe
11 Chry 200
09 Chry Town & Country
01 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Durango
03 Dodge Durango
01 Ford Mustang
94 Ford Ranger
98 Honda Accord
04 Honda CRV
05 Honda Civic
13 Honda Civic
05 Honda Pilot
02 Hyun Elantra
16 Hyun Sonata
08 Infi G37
92 Jeep Cherokee
04 Kia Sorento
04 Jeep Liberty
03 Lexus ES
03 Lexus RX
17 Mazda 3
03 Merc Grand Marquis
07 Mits Lancer
19 Nissan Sentra
08 Saturn Outlook 09 Saturn Vue
02 Subaru Legacy
16 Toyota Camry
92 Toyota Corolla
04 Toyota Sienna
07 ? Boat Trailer
September 13, 2024