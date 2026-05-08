Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 13, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Acura 3.2TL
03 BMW X5
06 BMW X5
11 Buick Lacrosse
05 Cadi CTS
96 Cadi Deville
98 Chev Tahoe
06 Chry Town Country
08 Dodge Charger
98 Dodge Grand Caravan
00 Ford Econoline
11 Ford Edge
14 Ford Escape
00 Ford F150
02 Ford Focus
12 Ford Focus
94 Ford Explorer
16 Ford Transit Connect
05 GMC Envoy
89 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic 13 Hyun Elantra 07 Hyun Santa Fe
09 Hyun Tucson
20 Kia Niro
13 Kia Soul
08 Land Rover Range Rover
13 Linc MKZ
04 Mercedes E320
08 Mercury Mariner
99 Nissan Maxima
78 TIOG 22’ MH
IDX-1030405
May 8, 2026