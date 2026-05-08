Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on May 13, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Acura 3.2TL

03 BMW X5

06 BMW X5

11 Buick Lacrosse

05 Cadi CTS

96 Cadi Deville

98 Chev Tahoe

06 Chry Town Country

08 Dodge Charger

98 Dodge Grand Caravan

00 Ford Econoline

11 Ford Edge

14 Ford Escape

00 Ford F150

02 Ford Focus

12 Ford Focus

94 Ford Explorer

16 Ford Transit Connect

05 GMC Envoy

89 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic 13 Hyun Elantra 07 Hyun Santa Fe

09 Hyun Tucson

20 Kia Niro

13 Kia Soul

08 Land Rover Range Rover

13 Linc MKZ

04 Mercedes E320

08 Mercury Mariner

99 Nissan Maxima

78 TIOG 22’ MH

IDX-1030405

May 8, 2026