Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 17, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

09 Acura TL

97 BMW 328

? Boat

07 Cadi CTS

08 Chevy Impala

89 Chevy S10

02 Chevy Silverado

95 Chevy Suburban

18 Dodge Charger

98 Dodge Durango

06 Dodge Grand Caravan

14 Ford Econoline

01 Honda Accord

15 Honda Civic

17 Hyun Santa Fe

06 Infi M35

11 Jaguar XJL

98 Mazda P.U.

16 Merz S

18 Subaru Outback

99 Suzi GSX600

10 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Sienna

IDX-998920

July 12, 2024