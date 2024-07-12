Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 17, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
09 Acura TL
97 BMW 328
? Boat
07 Cadi CTS
08 Chevy Impala
89 Chevy S10
02 Chevy Silverado
95 Chevy Suburban
18 Dodge Charger
98 Dodge Durango
06 Dodge Grand Caravan
14 Ford Econoline
01 Honda Accord
15 Honda Civic
17 Hyun Santa Fe
06 Infi M35
11 Jaguar XJL
98 Mazda P.U.
16 Merz S
18 Subaru Outback
99 Suzi GSX600
10 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Sienna
IDX-998920
July 12, 2024