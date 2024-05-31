Bill’s Towing- ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 5, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Audi A6
14 Audi A7
24 BMW X1
03 Buick Les
93 Chevy Blazer
03 Chevy Silverado
92 Chevy P30 MH
95 Dodge 1500
98 Dodge Caravan
90 Ford Econoline
07 Ford Edge
04 Ford Explorer
07 Ford Escape
05 Ford Tarus
95 Ford Windstar
97 Geo Prizm
91 Honda Accord
00 Honda Civic
01 Jagu S-Type
97 Jeep Grand Cherokee
20 Kia Forte
01 Kia Optima
16 Kia Soul
02 Lexus SC300
95 Linc Cont
89 Mazda B2200
91 Mazda B2600
03 Mazda Tribute
08 Merc Mariner
08 Nissan Armada
24 Nissan Versa
98 Toy Corolla
IDX-997030
May 31, 2024