Bill’s Towing- ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 5, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Audi A6

14 Audi A7

24 BMW X1

03 Buick Les

93 Chevy Blazer

03 Chevy Silverado

92 Chevy P30 MH

95 Dodge 1500

98 Dodge Caravan

90 Ford Econoline

07 Ford Edge

04 Ford Explorer

07 Ford Escape

05 Ford Tarus

95 Ford Windstar

97 Geo Prizm

91 Honda Accord

00 Honda Civic

01 Jagu S-Type

97 Jeep Grand Cherokee

20 Kia Forte

01 Kia Optima

16 Kia Soul

02 Lexus SC300

95 Linc Cont

89 Mazda B2200

91 Mazda B2600

03 Mazda Tribute

08 Merc Mariner

08 Nissan Armada

24 Nissan Versa

98 Toy Corolla

IDX-997030

May 31, 2024