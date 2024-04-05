Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 10, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 BMW 525
92 Cadi Deville
01 Cadi Seville
00 Chevy Cavalier
92 Chevy GMT-400
16 Chry 300C
98 Ford Ecoline
12 Ford Fusion
98 Honda Civic
16 Hyund Elantra
16 Kia Sorrento
15 Lexus IS
00 Mazda Millenia
00 Merz ML
11 Nissan Leaf
02 Nissan Xterra
04 Saab 9-3
91 Skyline Nomad
01 Subaru Legacy
00 Subaru Outback
95 Tiog 29A / MMH
16 Toyota Avalon
11 Toyota Camry
00 Toyoya Echo
02 VW Jetta
IDX-993915
April 5, 2024