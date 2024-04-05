Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 10, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 BMW 525

92 Cadi Deville

01 Cadi Seville

00 Chevy Cavalier

92 Chevy GMT-400

16 Chry 300C

98 Ford Ecoline

12 Ford Fusion

98 Honda Civic

16 Hyund Elantra

16 Kia Sorrento

15 Lexus IS

00 Mazda Millenia

00 Merz ML

11 Nissan Leaf

02 Nissan Xterra

04 Saab 9-3

91 Skyline Nomad

01 Subaru Legacy

00 Subaru Outback

95 Tiog 29A / MMH

16 Toyota Avalon

11 Toyota Camry

00 Toyoya Echo

02 VW Jetta

IDX-993915

April 5, 2024