Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: April 1, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00749-2, 03/20/2024, Attempted Murder In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Matthew, Nicholas Fitzgerald

24-1-00842-1, 04/01/2024, Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Davis, Dillon Erik; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00843-0, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Alc; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gardner, Mandi Lynn; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Kara E.

24-1-00844-8, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Taele, Jonathan Sonoma; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00845-6, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hitesman, Mike Douglas; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00846-4, 04/01/2024, Failure to Remain At Injury Accident; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hawkins, Kenneth Scott; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00847-2, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Baker, Duwayne Kealii; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00848-1, 04/01/2024, Failure to Remain At Injury Accident; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Aldaz-Jimenez, Juan Antonio; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00849-9, 04/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Cunningham, Reginald Jerome; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00850-2, 04/01/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hoyt, George R, Jr; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00851-1, 04/01/2024, Possession of a Stolen Firearm; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Turner, John Christian

24-1-00852-9, 04/01/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Lowery, Sean Robert; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00853-7, 04/01/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ripple, Joshua James; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00854-5, 04/01/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tasi, Robert John; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00855-3, 04/01/2024, Malicious Injury to Railroad Property; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Slough, Dylan Ray; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00856-1, 04/01/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Smathers, Steven

24-1-00857-0, 04/01/2024, Attempted Murder In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Keller, James Flynn; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00858-8, 04/01/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Vaega, Brandon Chou Lee; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek

24-1-00859-6, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gonzalez Barragan, Edgar O

24-1-00860-0, 04/01/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Burch, Jamie Michael

24-1-00861-8, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Khmao, Anthany Heng; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00862-6, 04/01/2024, Attempted Murder In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Marcy, Serena Shailynn; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00863-4, 04/01/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Allen, Sebastian Quaid

24-1-00864-2, 04/01/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Colbert, Cassie Ann

24-1-00865-1, 04/01/2024, Possessing Stolen Property in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mischel, Jason Matthew

New civil cases

24-2-01126-4, 04/01/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Toman, Travis Neal; Respondent: Toman, Dana Marie; Minor: Toman, Wyatt Randall; Minor: Toman, Olivia Annmarie

24-2-01127-2, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jean, Kahmelia; Respondent: Sloan, Daniel Michael

24-2-01128-1, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Obrien, Kristina Kari; Respondent: O’brien, David Xavier

24-2-01129-9, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wobler, Corissa Lynn; Respondent: Taylor, Zevin Tyler

24-2-01130-2, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gaines II, David; Respondent: Dillinger, Christa Marie

24-2-01131-1, 04/01/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Clark, Devynn Marie; Petitioner: Clark, Chad Aaron; Respondent: Kloefkorn, Mark

24-2-01132-9, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Marohl, Christina Anne; Respondent: Marohl, Brian Timothy

24-2-01133-7, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cave, Marissa Julianne; Respondent: Kloefkorn, Mark Andrew

24-2-01134-5, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nguyen, Nhu L; Respondent: Green, Jordan Edward

24-2-01135-3, 04/01/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Brailey, Kyzia; Respondent: Bonds, Jr., Joshua Jelani

24-2-01136-1, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bliss, Rodger L; Respondent: Bliss, Janet Marie

24-2-01137-0, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Duarte, Deidra; Respondent: Johnson Graham, Romeo Caleb Strong

24-2-01138-8, 04/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wenglikowski, Mieko Lynn; Respondent: Wenglikowski, Derek Martin

24-2-01139-6, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rosburg, Bethany Jean; Respondent: Rosburg, Denise Naomi

24-2-01140-0, 04/02/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Embly, Nicholle Marie; Petitioner: Embly, Sean Macgregor; Respondent: Schumacher, David

24-2-01141-8, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jackson, Brandy S; Respondent: Warlick Demetrius D

24-2-06970-0, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Stamp, Michael; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06971-8, 04/01/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Toth, Miklos; Plaintiff: Toth, Kirsten; Defendant: Hulse, Allen; Defendant: Hulse, Jane Doe; Attorney: Hannula, Lee Daniel

24-2-06972-6, 04/01/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Pierce County; Defendant: 215 Fir Ln Nw Lakebay Wa 98349; Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-06974-2, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lees Maple Court LLC; Defendant: Kaipat, Marco Somorang; Defendant: Kaipat, Marie Toves; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Delaat-Maher, Ann Kelly

24-2-06976-9, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dci Development Inc.; Defendant: Dietrich, Tammy; Defendant: Bowen, Donald; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-06977-7, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Haviland, Benjamin; Defendant: Garcia-Hastings, Brianna; Defendant: Leichty, Michael; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-06978-5, 04/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Punsalan, Amaiya; Defendant: Blodgett, Samantha; Attorney: Guldhammer, Elana Katie

24-2-06979-3, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Lynn, Chaquila; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06980-7, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Lynn, Chaquila; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06981-5, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bella Spe Owner LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.; Defendant: Whitmore, Madison; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-06982-3, 04/01/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Atkinson, Nova L.; Defendant: Foley, Gunner J.; Defendant: Mill Plain Electric, Inc.; Attorney: Allen, S Robert

24-2-06983-1, 04/01/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Page, Alisha Aka Page, Alisha R; Defendant: Signature Planning Enterprises Corporation; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06984-0, 04/01/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Smith, Erik; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06985-8, 04/01/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Steele, Erik Aka Steele, Erik B; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06986-6, 04/01/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Sullivan, Mercedes Aka Sullivan, Mercedes C; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06987-4, 04/01/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Kim, Young C; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06988-2, 04/01/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Sherbinow, Jessica M; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06989-1, 04/01/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Pace, Zhane; Plaintiff: Griffey, Taelor; Defendant: Vindivich, Michael A; Defendant: Vindivich, Julie; Attorney: Huber, Burke

24-2-06990-4, 04/02/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Lakeland Homeowners Association; Defendant: Matson, David W; Defendant: Doe, Jane Or John; Attorney: Laicharoenwat, Chawisa

24-2-06991-2, 04/02/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Robecca Scott; Defendant: Larson Motors, Inc.; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

New domestic cases

24-3-01025-3, 03/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Proctor-Coleman, Michelle Inez; Respondent: Sugiura-Williams, Shane Adams; Minor: Coleman-Williams, Jaxson Myers

24-3-01030-0, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Snow, Jessica Aliese; Respondent: Snow, Derick Isaac

24-3-01031-8, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rodriguez, Caylund Nickole; Respondent: Rodriguez, Alexis Anthony

24-3-01033-4, 03/29/2024, Modification Support Only; Petitioner: Conlee, Alyxa Lynn; Respondent: Croft, Ronald James; Minor: Croft, Emilya Katherine

24-3-01034-2, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Esparza Munoz, Gabriel; Respondent: Esparza, Leonor Arlette

24-3-01037-7, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Cotton, Barbara; Respondent: Cotton, David E

24-3-01039-3, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Giger, Lesa Jean; Respondent: Giger, Joell Rene

24-3-01040-7, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Galloway, Joanna Mary; Respondent: Johnson, Ladarren Charles

24-3-01041-5, 04/01/2024, Out-Of-State Child Custody; Petitioner: Ashton Jones; Respondent: Mary Seals; Minor: Ashton- Bryce Jones; Minor: Braxton Jones

24-3-01043-1, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Bostwick, Steven; Respondent: Bostwick, Manilyn; Attorney: Zicht, Ellen Wendy

24-3-01044-0, 04/01/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: St.hilaire, Ezekiel; Respondent: Jones, Kaydee; Minor: St.hilaire, Samantha

24-3-01048-2, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jalen Carter; Respondent: Evnamel Chery

24-3-01049-1, 04/01/2024, Modification Support Only; Petitioner: Mandy Sanchez; Respondent: Evan Hamilton; Minor: Charles Hamilton; Attorney: Moffitt, Jonathan

New probate cases

24-4-00814-7, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Larson, Larissa; Deceased: Larson, Tina

24-4-00817-1, 04/01/2024, Will Only; Testator: Starr, Beverly June

24-4-00818-0, 04/01/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mcdonald, Jaymee; Deceased: Chambers, Donna Rae

24-4-00819-8, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Harse, James Robert; Deceased: Harse, Anna Grace; Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00820-1, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Trippy, Anthony Joseph; Deceased: Trippy, Lou M; Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence

24-4-00821-0, 04/01/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Mencia, Jeffey Josue; Parent: Velasquez Carbajal, Yosselin De Nazareth; Parent: Villalta, Bayron Sebastian; Petitioner: Velasquez Carbajal, Zintia G; Minor: Villalta Velasquez, Thom John

24-4-00822-8, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Sturgill, Pamela Louise; Deceased: Aiken, Rosa Marie; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00823-6, 04/01/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Miner, Broge; Deceased: Graham, Robert N; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00825-2, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hoffman, Arron Matthew; Deceased: Hoffman, Mark Alan; Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura

24-4-00826-1, 04/01/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Hesse, Teresa L; Deceased: Warren, James William

24-4-00828-7, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Nixon, Cydney Regina; Deceased: Lewis, Arla Faith; Attorney: Anderson, O Steven