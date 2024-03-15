Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 20, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 Honda Civic
99 Cadi DeVille
00 Chevy Camero
12 Chevy Cruze
03 Chevy Express G2500
13 Chevy Malibu
10 Chevy Traverse
14 Dodge Avenger
05 Ford Crown Vic
90 Ford Ranger
69 GLV GT 15’ Boat
00 Honda Accord
97 Honda CRV
05 Honda Odyssey
14 Hyun Elantra
97 Infi QX4
05 Jeep Liberty
06 Merc Mountaineer
02 Toyota Camry
10 Toyota Corolla
02 Volvo S60
March 15, 2024