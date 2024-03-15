Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 20, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 Honda Civic

99 Cadi DeVille

00 Chevy Camero

12 Chevy Cruze

03 Chevy Express G2500

13 Chevy Malibu

10 Chevy Traverse

14 Dodge Avenger

05 Ford Crown Vic

90 Ford Ranger

69 GLV GT 15’ Boat

00 Honda Accord

97 Honda CRV

05 Honda Odyssey

14 Hyun Elantra

97 Infi QX4

05 Jeep Liberty

06 Merc Mountaineer

02 Toyota Camry

10 Toyota Corolla

02 Volvo S60

IDX-993099

March 15, 2024