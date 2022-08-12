Best Tarot Card Reading Sites Online Reviewed

People have many different belief systems, from spirituality to divination. Similarly, some psychics and mystics can help you better understand things about yourself and your future.

While these methods don’t exactly fall under science, many people religiously follow them. One such branch of mysticism is tarot reading. The reading of tarot cards is usually performed by trained tarot card readers and psychics, who, with their insight, can help you better analyze your current situation and circumstances.

While astrology can help you get a general idea of what your day, month, or year will be like, they aren’t as thorough as tarot cards. This is also why you don’t find tarot reading in the newspaper as we have for horoscopes. Tarot card reading is way more person-specific.

Thus, traditionally to get a tarot reading, one would need to go to a tarot card reader in their area. This can not be feasible for everyone, as finding a tarot card reader may not be easy. Thankfully, many online tarot reading websites have also started popping up in recent years.

With the help of these online tarot readings websites and platforms, anyone can gain knowledge about their future and personal growth. These tarot card platforms often offer free tarot reading, which can help people obtain actionable advice to improve their life.

In this article, we will be exploring what we think is the best tarot card reading websites and platforms available online. These sites are ideal for anyone seeking advice and guidance from the cards and their divination.

So, keep reading to learn more about how you can get your readings done online:

What Are Tarot Cards?

Tarot Cards started as just playing cards back in 15th-century Europe. Later on, however, around the 18th century, people began using these cards for divination purposes. This led to the formation of various methods and practices for tarot card reading.

The tarot deck is a deck of 78 tarot cards. This can be divided into two groups, the 22 major arcana cards, and the 56 minor arcana cards. Each of these cards in the deck has its sign, symbols, meaning, and imagery that are unlike the other cards.

The Major arcana cards are further made up of 16 tarot court cards. These represent 16 different personalities. On the other hand, the minor arcana cards are for things and emotions we experience every day, and they have 40 cards, divided into four suits of 10 cards each.

The person performing the tarot reading is generally referred to as the tarot reader, and the one who has asked for the reading is the querent. The querent draws a card from a spread of cards. There are different types of spread. Beginners usually use a three-card spread. Once the card has been drawn, the reader can analyze it and tell the querent their fortune.

Tarot cards can tell you a lot about a wide range of things, such as if you will find joy, information about your relationship and love life, and other general information. While reading tarot may seem challenging, it is a skill that can be learned.

The art of reading tarot decks and cards is primarily about the way you can spread the deck and interpret the drawn cards. Interpretations are one of the critical parts of short reading.

How Can Tarot Readings Be Helpful For You?

Although many think using tarot to predict the future is possible, this is not actually what the cards are for. Intuition is preferred over fortune-telling when it comes to tarot, especially if you want to design the future you want and achieve your objectives.

With the help of tarot card reading, you can seek advice and receive actionable advice based on divination and interpretations. While this isn’t necessarily a prediction, it helps you better understand your position in the current situation that you are in.

A tarot reading can tell you more about your relationship, career, body, past, and other insight about you and the world around you. Tarot is no magic but a more mystic and occult art that helps you manifest and focus on finding the answers you are looking for. They act as tools to help you gain clarity, confidence, and connection.

Tarot card readings give you the knowledge you are subconsciously aware of. They help draw this knowledge out and make it easier for you to understand your body and mind.

What Are The Best Tarot Readings Platforms Of 2022?

In this article, we have listed below 6 of the best websites and platforms that can help you access free tarot reading online.

You can use these to seek advice regarding your life in general. Some of these websites also have tips and information to help other readers. All you need to do is sign in with a free account, and you can learn more about your fortune based on accurate and honest interpretations.

Purple Garden

The first reading platform on our list is Purple Garden. This is one of the more popular and widely used sites for tarot card readings, and they have a vast network of some of the best tarot readers and psychics.

In our opinion, Purple Garden is one of the most reasonably priced and reliable websites for online tarot readings. According to the favorable feedback from customers on the brand’s official page. We also learned that it had been one of the key focus points for the company to help people from all backgrounds who are seeking advice and answers for the improvement of their life.

You might be asking why we chose Purple Garden from all the available online reading resources. In a unique sense, Purple Garden is the best user experience. What sets them apart is that with Purple Garden, you can get immediate assistance from a counselor that suits your budget and needs with numerous unique categories.

Sometimes, having a capable leader on your side will help you receive accurate information and tangible results. Purple Garden contributes to this by making its platform accessible and cost-free. There are numerous additional fields, including finance, love, and relationships.

In addition to reading tarot, you can get psychic reading and readings for love, finances, oracle guidance, angle insight, and even dream analysis on their platform for individuals seeking a more thorough answer or a spiritual link with their loved ones.

After countless hours of research and consultation, we can successfully say that the Purple Garden platform is one of the best and most insightful places that offer actual psychic readings before we found this fantastic online reading service.

PROS

Wide range of counselors.

Free and easy access to the website

Best platform for love and relationship-related issues

Accurate and experienced tarot readers

CONS

Psychics might not be online all the time.

Customer Experience

Customers of Purple Garden have loved their services. They can leave individual reviews for the psychics, and the average reviews are very positive. Here are a couple of these reviews for one of their top psychics:

“The reading was insightful.. she felt poi energy & gave insight. Very informative & kind person to speak/chat with. The part of this experience is that the time would lapse in between her answering unless prompted etc., that is the money being used on silence which is not “ fair” or kind. I am now aware of her style.~” -Heather Ann “Absolutely amazing perfect spot on please give her a chance u won’t regret nice advice I would love to come to her truth with care lovely soul” -Amaaan

Although more expensive, seasoned psychic readers give more accurate readings and don’t try to dodge your queries.

Keen

While searching for a website with more affordable charges despite the substantial quantity of reliable evaluations, we came across Keen. Keen turned out to be a specific tarot reading site with a small but sizeable number of readers who are all fantastic at what they do and have stellar reviews and ratings. On Keen, these psychics can offer readings by chat, phone call, or email.

Keen stuck out to us as it is one of the more unique sites with not just quality readers but also quality articles to support all your questions and help you find answers. On this platform, the services are divided into easy-to-understand categories.

Life Questions is an exciting and unique feature that Keen offers where, before making a huge life-changing decision, you can pause for a moment and consider with a psychic counselor. Not everyone may need an intuitive reader who can interpret and provide the answer.

Keen has a wide range of other services for people who need more than just tarot card readings. They also have detailed and well-thought-out articles about different topics, which explain the difference between them and help you better understand yourself.

This website may be more significant for individuals seeking a comprehensive solution or a connection with their deceased loved ones. We spent a lot of time looking for an insightful website that provides authentic psychic readings before finding this tremendous online reading service.

PROS

Call, chat, and email options are provided

Ideal for people looking to improve their connection with loved ones

Affordable with lower rates for the initial 10 minutes.

CONS

Relatively new in the space

Limited about of readers

Customer Experience

Concerning customer reviews and experience, the Keen platform lies in the middle, tilting towards outstanding. The more experienced reader you hire, the better and more accurate your experience will be. Here are some reviews for their top reader

“Leyla gave me an amazing channeling that was spontaneous and profound. I’ve read with her plenty of times, but she was on fire today, and the info she brought forth was moving. Thank you so much, Leyla!! :)” – Girl from Ipanema “So I’ve been calling too many advisors these few days, but none has made me feel complete until I decided “I need a medium to help me.” Then I came across Leyla. Leyla is a WonderWoman and for sure is a real channeller. Once she connects, she answered as fast as lightning, so get your questions ready. So many specific things she said that only I know, plus some situations are very complicated that she couldn’t have guessed, but everything sounds perfectly sensible. A few statements have been said that affirm me that she’s a real deal. Now I have more faith that things will unfold as we talked. It’s the best reading I’ve ever had. Thank you!” – User769862

Kasamba

Another incredible platform to find an answer and hope is Kasamba. The Kasamba site has been around for almost three decades now. Kasamba is not the most affordable option on our list as most of its psychics charge over $2 per minute, but this is because they are very well experienced.

The readers on Kasamba are very well established and masters of their crafts. In addition to tarot readings, they are also well versed in other intuitive fields and can provide you with an accurate and honest analysis. If you want your interpretation to be genuine, you can go for Kasamba.

Besides tarot, Kasamba also has a long list of social psychics focusing only on the subject at any given time. This can be great for anyone who knows what exactly it is that they need help with.

You can examine a list of psychics focusing on a specific subject, such as marriage, parent-child relationships, gay-lesbian relationships, etc. Finding what you’re looking for on the internet is quite simple. You can experience any of this with their free tarot reading option, which gives you 3 minutes of free access.

PROS

3 minutes of free reading

Experienced and well-learned team of psychics

Trustworthy

CONS

More expensive than other platforms on our list

Customer Experience

Kasaba has had a wide range of customer servicing. What makes them so great is that they listen to complaints and make the whole process better as they go. Examples of customer reviews for psychics on Kasamba are:

Thank you Rani. Very much appreciate her accuracy and guidance giftedness” – user7855 “Amazing reading knew so much about me and the person I’m connected too”-user395043

Mysticsense

Mysticsense appears to be just another reading website when you first look at it. But it differs from other tarot websites in several important ways. There are many psychic readers there, all with various specialties. Most of their readers have left multiple evaluations, most of which are generally favorable.

Based on the number of reviews, the rating, the cost, and of course, the reader’s area of expertise, there are numerous readers to pick from. You can view a reader’s complete information, including the tools they use, their background, etc., by clicking on their name or photograph.

Even if you are unfamiliar with readings, this platform is clear and straightforward to use. It’s pretty simple to get in touch with their readers, and the cost is very open. On the website, you can read for free for five minutes. There are several psychic readers on their website, making it simple to find one that is within your price range.

You can begin on Mysticsense with the free tarot reading of 5 minutes which can help you gauge the quality and style of the reader’s reading. You can get a quick refund if it isn’t up to your standards.

PROS

Low prices and a complimentary 5-minute reading

Options for audio-video calls and chat are available.

Their readers are very well experienced with a long tarot career

An easy-to-use and accessible website

CONS

Their sites are relatively new in the industry.

Customer Experience

The reviews for their platform have been overwhelmingly positive, especially regarding the psychics and their knowledge, which has helped countless people find the answers they need.

“Great reading! Very accurate and was able to pick up things quickly regarding my situation. You gave a good insight into my situation. I appreciate it! Thank you!” – Natalie B. “Although he may be slow, I know he’s channeling my POIs energy. I really liked what he told me as well as different insights into what I’ve been receiving for my situation. I recommend and will return.” – Leilani M.

AskNow

For some of you, who need a tarot reading platform in Spanish or another language, AskNow, might just be the ideal online tarot platform. The most reliable platform that provides tarot readings in various languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Slovak, turned out to be AskNow.

The Tarot deck and the divination associated with it was first started in medieval Europe, in France and Spain, which is why some argue that tarot readings in these native languages have a better chance of being more accurate. They can tell you about joy, relationships, and the past and provide any other answers you may need.

The webpage is highly informative and indicates whether a psychic is available at the moment or not. You can readily contact the psychic you think works best based on your needs. In addition to a psychic’s rating, each psychic’s years of experience are noted. Additionally, each psychic reader’s Zodiac sign is disclosed in the information.

Their webpage offers various services, including dream interpretation, astrological websites, spirit guide readings, career & goal readings, pet psychic readings, previous lives, and more. On the webpage, some individuals provide psychic defense and support for your energies.

PROS

Multilingual and bilingual psychics to help you learn more

Psychics with a multitude of experience in various fields, not limited to Tarots.

The credentials of their psychics are readily available

Five minutes of free tarot readings for beginners.

CONS

The platform design is a bit dated and unintuitive.

Customer Experience

AskNow has been able to help many people find the answer and clarity that they seek. No matter what position you are in life, the psychics of this platform can help you better interpret the situation.

“Thanks for always being in my corner. I stay all day with my dad and she just comes in for a while then leaves. Put him in that nursing home and doesnt stay longer. He probably feels abandoned. Thanks for the advice .” – Bobbeine1006 “Its always good to connect with Oracle. I have to talk to her sometimes late at night with the time zones. You won’t get a different reading. She is the same wonderful Oracle anytime you call. She is by far my new friend but so far away. You can find trust and compassion even if you just need someone to talk to. Thanks, Ask Now!” – Anonymous

Oranum

We were drawn towards Oranum, another online reading platform because it has many exciting features. We saw it had a list of psychics with various backgrounds, ethnicities, and knowledge.

There are several highly rated tarot readers here, but you can also find psychics focusing on holistic health and eastern reading techniques. They also have reiki and energy healers, which is not easy to come across. Reiki healers can help you with confidence, joy, love issues, job, etc.

This platform has a unique vibe and provides uncommon services on other websites that offer psychic readings. If you want to investigate various interpretations and therapeutic techniques, then Oranum is one of the most well-suited websites for those purposes.

Oranum prioritizes a person’s complete welfare and provides a fantastic directory of psychics worldwide. Finding a psychic who can give you the answer in your native tongue and speaks your language is also easy as they have multilingual psychics.

PROS

Their network of psychics is global, making it easier for you to find someone who can speak in your native tongue.

You can have a free tarot conversation with any psychic life

They have a very well-made and user-friendly web page layout

They also offer video call-based counseling.

CONS

No major cons

Customer Experience

Customers have said that even though some of the reading and interpretation hasn’t been up to the mark, the psychics listen carefully, and they have a general mastery of overspreading cards. They can also help you a lot with your past-related questions.

They do not display individual reviews, but they have a list of top 100 psychics on their platform that can help you find the answer and clarity you seek.

What Is The Origin Of Tarot and Tarot Readings?

Tarot cards have been around for thousands of years. However, most people know very little about where these cards came from. For example, did you know that tarot cards were initially made from wood? Or that they were designed as a game?

In ancient times, the Egyptians used a deck of playing cards called the Pachisi cards. These cards had pictures of animals instead of the standard suits. The Egyptian word for pachisi was “pashou.” It eventually became the word “tarot,” which we still use today.

The Persian Empire spread throughout North Africa and Europe during the Middle Ages. They brought their games such as chess, backgammon, and others. These games would often involve playing cards. Some of these cards looked similar to our modern tarot cards.

During the Renaissance, Italian merchants began trading with Turkey. They introduced the Turks to many new things, including playing cards. Many Italians began collecting the playing cards that they saw being played during Turkish parties.

During the 17th century, French aristocrats started playing tarot cards. They believed that the tarot cards could help them make good decisions. As a result, tarot cards became popular among the aristocracy.

In the 18th century, Spanish gypsies began making tarot decks. Their decks contained images of saints, angels, and other religious symbols.

In the 19th century, English magicians began creating tarot decks. The designs on these decks included mythical creatures, astrological signs, and even fairies.

In the 20th century, German artists started designing tarot cards. These cards depicted beautiful women, knights, and other mythical figures.

Is Tarot Card Reading Legitimate?

The short answer to this question is yes. If you’re looking for a legitimate psychic reading, then you should be able to find one that suits your needs.

However, if you’re looking to use tarot cards as an excuse to scam people out of their money, then it’s best to steer clear of them.

Why Do People Use Tarot Cards?

There are many reasons why someone would want to use tarot cards in a psychic reading. Some people like using tarot cards because they can connect with others on a deeper level than just what’s going on in their lives. Others enjoy using tarot cards because it helps them get insight into their future. Still, other people use tarot cards because they believe that the cards have special powers.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Tarot Cards In Psychic Readings?

Several pros and cons are associated with using tarot cards in a reading. Here are some of the top ones:

Pros

It’s easy to understand how tarot cards work. You don’t need any special training or experience to learn how to read tarot cards. All you need is a tarot card deck and a little practice.

They provide a great way to communicate with spirits. When you’re communicating with spirits through tarot cards, you’ll be able to get answers to all kinds of different questions.

They help you gain insight into your life. By using tarot cards, you can gain insight into things you might not otherwise know.

They allow you to see yourself from another person’s perspective.

Cons

There are no guarantees when it comes to tarot card readings. Even though you may think that you’ve had a successful reading, you could still end up losing everything.

You won’t always get the same results every time you use tarot cards. Sometimes you’ll get a very accurate prediction, while you may only get vague predictions at other times.

Not everyone who uses tarot cards has good intentions. Some people use tarot cards to scam others out of their money.

How To Choose An Authentic Psychic Reader For Tarot Readings?

If you’re interested in getting a tarot card reading, you should make sure you choose an authentic reader. Unfortunately, plenty of fake psychics out there claim to be psychic readers. These people often take advantage of unsuspecting clients by charging them exorbitant amounts of money.

To avoid being scammed, here are some tips that you should keep in mind:

Read Reviews

You should never trust a psychic unless you’ve heard positive reviews about them. If you do decide to go ahead and hire a psychic, then you should look for online reviews. You should also consider asking friends and family members if they’ve ever hired a psychic before.

Ask For References

When you’re hiring a psychic, you should ask for references. Make sure you call each contact and ask them about the services they received and what kind of payment was made.

Look At Their Website

Another thing you should check when choosing a psychic is whether or not they offer free consultations. Most legit psychics will provide free consultations so you can meet them face-to-face and get to know them better.

Don’t Be Afraid To Ask Questions

Finally, you shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions during your first meeting with a psychic. Many psychics will answer your questions honestly and openly.

Can You Know About Your Love Life Using Tarots?

The short answer is yes. The long answer is that it depends on which type of tarot card reading you want. In general, most tarot card readers agree that love is one of the most important aspects of life.

However, there are many different types of relationships that you can have. So, depending on which you’re looking to improve, you’ll probably need to consult another kind of tarot card reader.

Let’s say that you’re looking for advice regarding your romantic relationship. Then, you’ll likely want to talk to a tarot card reader specializing in romance tarot cards. A professional romance tarot card reader will be able to tell you precisely what you need to do to help your relationship succeed.

What Is The Best Way To Use Tarot Cards?

Tarot cards are used by many different people all over the world. People use tarot cards for various reasons. But, regardless of why you’re using tarot cards, there are certain things that you should remember:

Don’t Trust Everything That Comes Out Of Your Mouth

One of the biggest mistakes people make when using tarot cards is that they don’t listen to what the cards tell them. Instead, they start talking and try to figure out what the cards are trying to say to them. This isn’t how tarot cards work. They aren’t going to give you answers right away. Instead, they’re going to guide you through a process. As such, you should always follow their guidance.

Always Listen To What The Cards Are Trying To Tell You

If you’re listening to the cards while doing this, you’ll notice that they’re telling you something. Once you realize that they’re saying something, you should pay attention to what they’re saying. After all, the cards are trying to communicate with you.

Take Time To Think Before You Answer Them

One of the best ways to use tarot cards is to take time to think before answering any question. When you’ve taken enough time to think, you’ll be able to come up with an accurate response.

Pay Attention To How The Cards Look

You should also consider how the cards look when using a tarot deck. For example, if you’re using the Rider Waite deck, you should pay close attention to how the cards are laid out. If you’re using another deck, then you should focus on other details like color, texture, etc.

Focus On The Meaning Behind The Card

Finally, you should always keep in mind the meaning behind the card. For example, if the card has a person’s picture, you should consider whether or not that person represents you.

Understand That There Will Be No Guarantees

Finally, you shouldn’t expect any guarantees from a tarot card reading. You shouldn’t ask for specific outcomes from your tarot readings. Instead, you should only ask about the general direction that your future is headed.

Read Books About Tarot Cards

Another way to learn about tarot cards is by reading books about tarot cards. One of the best places to read books about tarot cards is at Amazon.com. You can browse through hundreds of books about tarot cards by simply searching “tarot books.”

Learn About The History Of Tarot Cards

The first thing that you should do when you’re learning about tarot cards is to learn about the history of tarot cards. In particular, you should know about the origin of tarot cards.

What Can You Expect From A Good Tarot Card Reading Site?

A good platform for tarot will have a few characteristics. We have kept these in mind while finding the best online platforms to help you navigate challenging times:

Experienced Psychic Readers

Psychics with experience can help you better as they can more accurately interpret the meaning of the cards. They also tend to have a circle of people with similar levels of intuition and divination to help you out even more.

Elaborate Readings

One of the significant differences between these platforms and the others which didn’t make a list is that these platforms provide you with a more thorough and elaborate interpretation instead of just an introductory read.

Discounted Price For First Reading

Many sites have a free tarot reading, especially for the first reading. This is great for beginners as they can get a sample of it without having to shell out a lot of cash.

Positive Reviews

Positive reviews from other real customers are also one of the critical factors here, as that determines how good these platforms are.

Online Tarot Card Reading Vs. In-Person Tarot Readings

While IRL tarot sessions can be more in-depth and lead to better interpretation of meaning, they aren’t as easy or convenient as online tarot card reading sessions. One of the key advantages of the traditional system is that it can establish better connections and better explain your circumstances.

But online sessions are more easily accessible and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, 24*7, making it even better when you need something to help you make sense of life.

The Best Tarot Readings Platforms Of 2022 Final Thoughts

In conclusion, any of the above platforms are ideal for beginners to help them better understand their current situation and circumstances. These platforms can present you with insight into your relationship, world, or just about anything else you might need at that moment. Just sign in and get started to begin your sacred,